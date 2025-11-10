Chinese-Style Green Wisdom: Global Gen Z Discovers Jinan's Charm Through Culture and Innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

At the Quehua Ecological and Cultural Zone in Jinan Start-up Area for Growth Drivers Transformation, Shandong Province, French youth RIVOIRE Oceane Anna, along with her peers, tried her hand at paper-cutting, successfully crafting the Chinese characters for "nian nian you yu," a traditional auspicious phrase symbolizing abundance and surplus.

"This was my first time trying paper-cutting. It's amazing how traditional Chinese culture can be condensed into this single red paper-cut artwork," said RIVOIRE Oceane Anna.

The cultural experience activity was part of the "Opportunity China: Global Gen Z Views on Jinan 2025" event held from October 30 to November 1, during which over 200 participants, including youth representatives from France, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia and South Korea, alongside Chinese university students gathered in Jinan which is dubbed the Spring City.

They explored the city's rapid development under the national strategy of ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin and immersed themselves in the city's profound cultural heritage.

"The 'Cooperation Opportunity List' proposed by the Jinan Start-up Area precisely addresses corporate needs. It transforms trust-based partnerships into an open, transparent, and opportunity-filled invitation for collaboration," said Singaporean youth Goh Rui Fan during the event. "This 'bridge to the future' connects Singapore's expertise in park operations and green technology with Shandong's vibrant innovation and vast market potential."

The foreign youth delegation conducted an in-depth tour of the Start-up Area. At the Quehua ecological and cultural zone, they donned Song Dynasty-style Hanfu and learned willow weaving and paper-cutting from intangible cultural heritage inheritors.

Aboard an L4-level intelligent connected bus, they experienced a smooth 15-kilometer ride on open roads with no human intervention, showcasing Jinan's advanced green transportation.

"It's incredibly smooth. I hadn't realized Jinan's green transportation was already this advanced," said Myradov Maksat from Turkmenistan.

Famous for its springs, Jinan presented its iconic Baotu Spring at a high-water level, recreating the picturesque scene of "clear springs flowing over stones," which drew repeated admiration from the young delegates.

At Daming Lake, they listened to Shandong clapper ballads, experiencing this audible intangible heritage. Many tried playing the clappers and speaking the Shandong dialect, fully immersing themselves in the local culture.

"In Jinan, I see Chinese-style green wisdom," said Indonesian youth Veldesen Yaputra.

"The flowing springs represent not just ecological balance but also cultural continuity. It turns out 'sustainability' isn't just about technology, but a life attitude—flowing from the past to the future, constantly nourishing the world like the spring water," said Veldesen Yaputra.

