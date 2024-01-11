Chinese Taipei Games Market Report Highlights Growth and Trends in East Asia's Gaming Sector

11 Jan, 2024, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Taipei Games Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming industry is witnessing a robust expansion, and the Chinese Taipei games market is making significant strides, according to the latest market research publication. The comprehensive report, focuses on the burgeoning growth and prevalent trends within the Chinese Taipei gaming sphere, drawing valuable comparisons to its East Asian counterparts.
The Chinese Taipei games market is pivotal, with the region being renowned for its semiconductor and hardware production capabilities. This has cemented its role as a crucial component of the international games industry's supply chain.
The report sheds light on the array of major game companies headquartered in Chinese Taipei and the dynamic indie game developers contributing to the thriving ecosystem.
Report Insights and Features
- Current Market Dynamics: in-depth analysis of the economic forces shaping the Chinese Taipei gaming industry.
- Consumer Behaviors: survey insights from over 1,200 gamers, offering a window into player preferences and patterns.
- Industry Leaders: an overview of key game publishers and studios operating within Chinese Taipei.
- Popular Genres: delineation of top gaming trends and their cultural impact on the local market.
- Esports Analysis: exploration of competitive gaming and its significance in the region's gaming narrative.
- Financial Transaction Events: review of the monetary aspects of the gaming industry, including payment methods.
- Regulatory Environment: comprehensive overview of the legal framework governing the Chinese Taipei games market.
This release, part of the East Asia Games Market Reports series, offers a multifaceted look at the gaming sector in one of the region's most vibrant markets. The report presents a nuanced understanding of the economic and cultural nuances specific to the Chinese Taipei gaming landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Macroeconomic data
4. PC games Market
- PC Games Market Snapshot
- PC games Revenue
- Major PC game Publishers
- PC gaming Overview
- Popular PC games by Survey
- PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Popular PC game Distribution Platforms
- Internet Cafe Insights by Survey
5. Mobile games Market
- Mobile Games Market Snapshot
- Mobile Games Market Revenue
- Top Mobile Games by Downloads
- Top Mobile Games by Revenue
- Top Publishers by Downloads
- Top Publishers by Revenue
- Top Mobile game genres
- PC games Revenue
- Mobile gaming Overview
- Popular Mobile Games by Survey
- Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey
6. Console games Market
- Top Console Platforms
- Popular Console Games by Survey
- Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey
7. Payments and Monetization
- Payment Options
- Payment Insights by Survey
- In-game Spending Drivers by Survey
- Preferred In-game Spending by Survey
- In-game Ads by Survey
- Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
- Reasons for Not Spending Money for games
- What Non-Spenders Would Buy
8. Gamer Survey Insights
- Survey Respondents' Demographics
- Device Ownership by Survey
- Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
- Localization Insights by Survey
- Source of Information for Games by Survey
- Factors Driving gamers to Try New games
- Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
- Streaming and Video Content by Survey
- New Technologies in Video Games
9. Games Market Trends and Analysis
- Updates on M&A and Investment
- games approved by China's NPPA
- Discourse on game disorder and issues related to games
10. Esports Data
- Overview and Updates of Local Esports Development
- PC Esports Tournament Overview
- Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
- Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
- Notable Teams and Sponsors
- Esports Engagement by Survey
- Top Esports games
11. Game Regulations
- Overview of Game Regulations
- Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
