CHINESE TECH BILLIONAIRE JOINS LAND REPORT 100 WITH 198,000 ACRES

News provided by

The Land Report

08 Jan, 2024, 12:45 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With almost 200,000 acres of timberland, Shanda Investment Group founder Tianqiao Chen ranks 82nd on the 2023 Land Report 100 sponsored by Peoples Company. In addition to 198,000 acres in Oregon, the California resident has substantial timber investments in Canada.

The largest single transaction involving the 2023 Land Report 100 was the sale of New Mexico's 100,000-acre LE Ranch to Stefan Soloviev. The acquisition vaults the New York investor from No. 26 to No. 21 on the Land Report 100 with 535,000 acres. Soloviev also purchased Colorado's 150-mile San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad out of bankruptcy and renamed it the Colorado Pacific Rio Grande Railroad.

For the third year in a row, California's Emmerson family ranks first on the Land Report 100 as America's largest landowners. The Emmersons own 2.411 million acres in California, Oregon, and Washington. Liberty Media chairman John Malone ranks second with 2.2 million acres. CNN founder Ted Turner ranks third with 2 million acres.

"Since 2007, the Land Report 100 has been the gold standard for private land ownership," said Steve Bruere, Peoples Company president. "We congratulate the families that have built these legacy asset portfolios and, as the exclusive sponsor of the Land Report 100, look forward to highlighting these landowners all year long."

Members of the press interested in attending the Land Investment Expo online Tuesday, January 9, can secure a virtual link at no charge from Becky Rozenboom.

About The Land Report
Founded in 2007, The Land Report is an award-winning, national quarterly magazine focused on America's greatest resource – land. Its readership includes landowners, investors, asset managers, family offices, and real estate professionals. More information can be found at LandReport.com.

About Peoples Company
Peoples Company is a full-service farmland transaction and management firm serving all agricultural regions in the US, offering land brokerage and auction services, land and energy management, agricultural appraisal, and access to capital markets. More information can be found at PeoplesCompany.com.

Contact:
Eddie Rider Jr.
(205) 908-9872
[email protected] 















Becky Rozenboom
(855) 800-5263
[email protected]

SOURCE The Land Report

