Chinese Tourists Will Bring 10 Billion Chinese Yuan Windfall for 2020 Sporting Events

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin ("the Company"), a leading digital marketing and technology company focused on cross-border business, shared insights on cross-border marketing opportunities presented by the upcoming world sporting events at the CMO Summit 2019 in Shanghai. Leslie Chu, chief revenue officer of Westwin, analyzed Chinese outbound tourists' consumption behaviors and provided advice for businesses to engage this lucrative market.

Japan currently ranks No.1 as the most popular overseas destination for Chinese tourists, and their per capita consumption is up to 20,000 Chinese Yuan, according to the cross-border consumption report released by Westwin in conjunction with AC Nielsen. In 2018 alone, mainland Chinese represented 32% of Japan's foreign tourists and this number is only set to rise, as additional 500,000 Chinese tourists who have great passion for sports will provide potential business opportunities upwards of 10 billion Chinese yuan.

During the CMO Summit, Chu said tourists aged 25-44 are the main driving forces behind the increase in Chinese tourists to Japan, and 85% of Chinese outbound tourists prefer self-guided tour and immersive travel experiences. However, brands from Japan and other countries often lack a deep understanding of Chinese tourists' consumption behavior, making it difficult for them to capitalize on marketing opportunities by developing appropriate content and selecting accurate channels to target this specific group.

Citing the report, Key Opinion Leaders (KOL)/Influencers, product discounts, brand story and culture, advertising and event creativity are the main driving forces that influence Chinese outbound tourism consumption. In high-income shoppers (those with a monthly income over 30,000 Chinese Yuan), approximately 78% are more inclined to be influenced by KOLs.

Instead of Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, China's unique internet ecosystem has shaped social networks to such an extent that native apps such as WeChat, Weibo, Tiktok and Little Red Book - a word-of-mouth social e-commerce app focused on beauty, fashion, gourmet and other lifestyle subjects - have become globally unique; making it difficult for advertisers in other regions to apply time-honored models to the Chinese market.

"Chinese outbound tourists rely heavily on social media platforms to guide their purchasing decisions, with Weibo and WeChat serving as the main pathway to greater information and ads. In terms of devices, 86% of cross-border shoppers view information on mobile phones," said Chu. "Leveraging the upcoming events, advertisers and brands should invest early in social networks and mobile phone based strategies. At Westwin, our one-stop marketing solution is tailored to our clients' business. With years of hands-on experience and certified partnerships with Chinese internet giants, we are proud to enable foreign clients to win with their marketing campaigns."



Westwin, formerly known as Microsoft Online (MSN China), is a leading digital marketing and technology company that focuses on cross-border business. It provides branding strategies and digital marketing solutions to help clients achieve success in China and around the world. Westwin is a certified marketing & advertising partner of Baidu, Tencent WeChat, Sina Weibo and more major digital platforms in China. With years of experience in cross-border business and partnership growth, Westwin is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to take businesses to the next level in overseas markets.

