Chinese Vaccine Market Outlook to 2025: Meningococcal Meningitis, Pneumococcal, and DTP Vaccine has a Significant Market Share in China
Dec 17, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Vaccine Market & Doses Forecast By Sector (Private, Public), Disease Type, Products, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete analysis of China Vaccine Market. China's Vaccine Market has great potential due to its vast population; so, its market size is projected to cross over US$ 9 Billion by 2025.
Vaccines are developed to address the public health needs. In China, vaccines are available through the government programmed called Expanded Program on Immunization at free for all children up to 14 years of age. However private sector vaccines such as Rabies Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine and Haemophilus Influenza Type B vaccine are also available in China but are usually paid for out-of-pocket as these are neither include in government EPI program nor government health insurance schemes.
China's vaccine market is divided into public and private vaccine market. Public market is classified by Category 1 whereas and Private vaccines included in Category 2. Vaccines in the public market are regulated by PRC government and generally given free of cost by provincial CDC whereas private vaccine market is dominating by private vaccine companies. As a result, private vaccines prices are higher. China vaccine market has faced several scandals in past couple of years which certainly hinder the vaccine market growth.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- High Quality Vaccines
- Growing Number of Aging Population
- Increasing Awareness
- Increasing Government Expenditure
- Affordability of Vaccines
Challenges
- Research and Development Capabilities
- Stringent Quality Management System
- Long Development Time Frame
- Intensive Capital Requirement
Opportunities
- Implementation of Two Child Policy
- Improving Vaccine Provision and Access
Sectors - Vaccine Market & Doses in China
- Public
- Private
Disease Type Market - Meningococcal Meningitis, Pneumococcal and DTP Vaccine Market has significant Market Share in China Vaccine Market
On the basis of disease type, Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal and DTP Vaccine market is expected to control major portion of China vaccine market. Vaccine market in China is segmented into Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal, DTP, Ebola, Rabies & Others.
Products - PCV13 Drives Vaccine Market in China
In terms of products, PCV13 hold the maximum share of the China vaccine market. It is predicted that PCV13 will maintain their leading place during the forecasting period as well. Products included in this report are as follows:
- MCV4
- MPSV4
- MCV2-Hib
- MCV2
- MPSV2 and Men A
- PCV13
- PPV23
Public and Private Vaccine Market & Doses
This report provides the detailed analysis of public and private vaccine market in China. Report also provides private and public vaccine doses in China.
Company Analysis
All the companies covered in the report has been covered from the following points:
- Overview
- Recent Development
- Vaccine Pipeline
- Revenue Analysis
Key companies covered:
- Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)
- Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp. Ltd.
- Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd.
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
- Liaoning Chengda Co. Ltd.
- Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd.
