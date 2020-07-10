Chinese Water & Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market Outlook, 2025

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for water and wastewater treatment technology in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the industrial sector is a major driving factor for the market studied. However, high cost for water & wastewater treatment technology is restraining the growth of the market studied in the country.



Some of the other driving factors of the market include Increasing Regulations for Water and Wastewater Treatment in the country.



High investments on R&D of water treatment technology is likely to offer a major growth opportunity for the market studied in the coming years. The innovations, and new technologies and ideas are since the reuse of wastewater results in less use of water, thus saving the fast depleting natural resources from extinction.



Key Market Trends



Treatment Equipment to Dominate the Market

The oil/water separation equipment is widely used in the oil and gas industry to separate oil and water, followed by the processing of oil to produce downstream products. Oil and water treatment industries are the largest segments that require the usage of gravity separators and hydro cyclones.

Suspended solids' removal is a primary treatment process for wastewater treatment, where suspended solids and floating materials are effectively removed. Effluent is passed through various stages, to remove materials, such as wood pieces, plastic, paper, floating debris, metals, sand, clay, slit, ash, and other organic matter.

Total dissolved solids (TDS) are the compounds left in the water after normal treatment and filtration. Drinking water contains hazardous chemicals from different water treatment plants. In such a situation, it is essential to use the proper filtration processes to remove the contaminants and make water safe for consumption.

Biological treatment is an integral part of the wastewater treatment process. It treats the industry and municipality wastewater, which contains soluble organic impurities. This treatment technology uses organisms to breakdown the organic substances in wastewater, which includes the usage of nematodes, bacteria, and other small organisms.

The high concentration of metals in water can affect plants, animals, and human beings, increasing the risk of skin and lung cancer, and possible effects on the nervous system. Thus, the elimination of these dissolved metals in industrial process water is imperative, before it is released or reused.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, treatment equipment is expected to dominate the market

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market



Municipal water and wastewater treatment is required to meet the growing scarcity of water, accompanied by the rapid increase in consumer demand. The major technologies used in the municipal water and wastewater treatment industry include biological treatment, suspended solids removal, and disinfection/oxidation. The urban sewage treatment capacity is also likely to be increased from 217 million cubic meters per day, to 268 million cubic meters per day. China's 13th fifth year plan (FYP, 2016-2020) on Urban Sewage Treatment and Water Recycling Facilities is planning to increase by 31%, from RMB 427 billion to RMB 559 billion, on its water treatment facilities. This is expected to increase the application of improved technology in industrial processes.



Competitive Landscape



The China water & wastewater treatment technology market is moderately fragmented, with the major players occupying a low share of the market. Key players in the market studied include Beijing Capital Co. Ltd, BEWG, Suez, Veolia, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Industrial Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Regulations for Water and Wastewater Treatment

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Technology

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment Type

5.1.1 Treatment Equipment

5.1.1.1 Oil/Water Separation

5.1.1.2 Suspended Solids Removal

5.1.1.3 Dissolved Solids Removal

5.1.1.4 Biological Treatment/Nutrient and Metals Recovery

5.1.1.5 Disinfection/Oxidation

5.1.1.6 Others

5.1.2 Process Control Equipment & Pumps

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Municipal

5.2.2 Food & Beverage

5.2.3 Pulp & Paper

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Poultry & Aquaculture

5.2.7 Chemical

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aquatech

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.4 Ecolab

6.4.5 SUEZ

6.4.6 IDE Technologies

6.4.7 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.8 Organo Corporation

6.4.9 Beijing Enterprises Water (China) Investment Co. Ltd.

6.4.10 Beijing Capital Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Veolia

6.4.12 SafBon

6.4.13 Chongqing Water Group Co. Ltd.

6.4.14 Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology

6.4.15 Beijing Urban Drainage Group Co. Ltd.

6.4.16 Chengdu Xingrong Environment Co. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing R&D on Water Treatment Technology



