Chinese Weifang Kite Masters Enter Nepal to Carry out Experience Activities

WEIFANG, China, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, the "Chinese Kite Art Exhibition and Interactive Experience Activity" jointly organized by the China Foreign Cultural Exchange Center and the Nepal China Cultural Center was held in Nepal, and was welcomed by local school teachers, students, and industry professionals.

The event invites Guo Hongli, a provincial-level representative inheritor of Weifang Kite, a national intangible cultural heritage project, to guide teaching through on-site exhibitions and interactive teaching experiences. A "Chinese Kite Art Exhibition" is set up in the multifunctional hall of the Nepal Chinese Cultural Center, showcasing several representative categories of kite works. The more than 20 meter long dragon head string kite winds and stretches throughout the entire exhibition hall, surrounded by kites in the shapes of dragonflies, butterflies, red goldfish, owls, etc., decorating the exhibition hall into a colorful world of kites. The entire exhibition highlights the beautiful design, meticulous painting, and vibrant colors of traditional Chinese kites.

Nearly a hundred teachers and students from the European School in Badgang City, as well as children from the Bottlehouse orphanage in the suburbs of Kathmandu, participated in this kite experience activity. The teachers and students first watched a promotional video on traditional kite making, and then Teacher Guo explained to the students in simple and easy terms the spectacular scenes of the Weifang International Kite Festival and the important role of kite culture in foreign cultural exchanges, from the historical origins of kites, production techniques, and world kite works. Under the leadership of Teacher Guo, they began to make kites themselves and drew their favorite patterns on them, with elements such as pandas frequently appearing in their designs. The participating teachers expressed that it is very rare to allow children in orphanages to participate in such rich and experiential courses, which deepens their understanding of Chinese culture.

During the event, Teacher Guo Hongli had discussions with some members of the Nepal Kite Association, kite producers, and other industry professionals. China and Nepal share industry information and discuss future cooperation matters.