Chinese Weifang Kites Showcased in Munich, Germany

WEIFANG, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In April, the 41st Weifang International Kite Festival and 2024 Weifang Kite Carnival were held in Weifang City, Shandong Province, immersed in a warm atmosphere. At this time, the kite pendant representing Weifang's characteristics and symbolizing peace also came to Munich, Germany for display.

Recently, the Munich Chinese Students and Scholars Association organized a guided tour of the Munich Municipal Museum. "Within just 30 minutes since the opening of registration for this event, people from all walks of life in Munich have enthusiastically registered," said Annan, the organizer and Head of Communications of the Munich Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

During the tour, Chen Ganglin, a Ph.D. in Western Art History and the official Chinese tour guide of Munich, provided profound historical knowledge and patient and meticulous explanations, allowing participants to have a deeper understanding of Munich's cultural background. Everyone listened attentively and actively raised their opinions and questions, creating a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere on site.

At the end of the event, the organizers presented kite pendants representing peace and friendship from Weifang, the "world kite capital", to the participating friends. "I also love flying kites! Seeing such exquisite kite pendants makes my hands itch. I hope to have the opportunity to participate in the International Kite Festival in Weifang, China!" said Charles Ott, a student and history and culture enthusiast at the University of Munich in Germany.

2024 marks the third anniversary of Weifang City being awarded the title of "International Peace City". Since the establishment of a friendly city in 1987, Weifang City and the Fleeting region have been engaged in friendly cooperation and exchanges in areas such as economy, trade, culture, education, and health.