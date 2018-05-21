ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. Announces That Its Subsidiary ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. Has Expanded Its Sales Force in an Effort to Grow the Division's Revenues Domestically

Mrs. Wang has over 15 year's sales experience in the financial services industry with over 10 years as a Merchant Services Sales Manager at USA First Credit Card, Inc. Prior to that, Mrs. Wang worked as a Sales Manager for Alliance Bank Card Services. Since joining ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. in March 2018, Mrs. Wang has hired a team of sales representatives focused on wholesale and consignment sales in the Los Angeles area.

Through her efforts, ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. has developed strategic relationships with over 70 retail establishments in the Los Angeles area to consign the ChineseHempOil OptHemp products with plans to expand to Northern California in the near future. Mrs. Wang will also play an integral role in procuring new manufacturing relationships to, continuing to brand the Opt Hemp product line and developing new cutting edge hemp products.

"With over 15 years sales and management experience, we look forward to the increased sales that will be generated through Mrs. Wang's leadership as we are laying the groundwork to increase revenues in advance of the spin-off of all of the Company's hemp related assets. We were pleased with the 57% increase in monthly sales generated by the recent Mother's Day Promotion and are looking forward to an even better response for the Father's Day promotion" said Warren Wang CEO.

The Company recently announced in an 8k filing that spin-off of all of the Company's hemp related assets, originally scheduled for May 31, 2018, has been temporarily postponed as it continues to develop its domestic sales channels.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

