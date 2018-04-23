ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology Media and Internet Education Business into China, Establishing a New Wholly Owned Foreign Enterprise, NewCoins168.com Digital Media Technology Ltd (Shanghai)

The Company's United States counterpart http://www.newcoins168.com, established in November 2017, headquartered in New York City at 40 Wall Street in the Trump Building, currently staffs 5 editorial reporters. According to the Company's CEO, Warren Wang, "In the coming year, we anticipate hiring 10-15 additional editors in Shanghai to work in conjunction with the New York and Los Angeles editors to provide 24/7 coverage of the latest global cryptocurrency and blockchain industry developments and trends."

Most recently, the Company appointed Serena Ma as its new Editor-in-Chief in the New York office. Ma earned her Bachelor's degree in journalism and economics in China and went on to obtain a Masters in journalism from Indiana University in 2012. Ma previously worked as Senior Editor for People's Daily English in downtown Los Angeles, California.

"We are pleased that since its launch in 2018, http://www.newcoins168.com has become a well-known cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information portal among the North American Chinese community. We are looking forward to gaining popularity among the Chinese community worldwide and expanding into the China market," says the Company's CEO Warren Wang. "The Chinese website is intended to provide entry-level cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information. In addition, the Company plans to launch a mobile app that will provide timely, 24/7 news and analysis covering cryptocurrency and blockchain technology for the global Chinese community."

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online sales and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

