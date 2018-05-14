ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. Launches an Innovative Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Talk Show Entitled "Bitcoin Talk Show," Airing on Phoenix North America Chinese Channel Serving Over 500,000 Chinese Viewers in North America

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) ("CIIX" or the "Company"), the premier financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors, today announces the launch of its cryptocurrency and blockchain talk show entitled "Bitcoin Talk Show" airing on Phoenix North America Chinese Channel ("Phoenix North America"). This innovative television program will begin airing the first week of June 2018. Local Chinese investors and business owners will be invited to the Phoenix North America headquarters to attend the live taping where they will discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with the Company's Newcoins168.com Analysts.

"We believe Chinese investors are seeking cutting edge knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and this lighthearted, entertaining television program will accomplish just that. In addition, we seek to bring awareness to the newcoins168.com brand and to gain recognition as a leader in Chinese language cryptocurrency and blockchain education," says Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. and Phoenix North America have entered into a one year contract to air the 22-minite Bitcoin Talk Show, once monthly. The pre-recorded talk show will be broadcasted to audiences in North America and will also be aired on the ChineseFN and Newcoins168.com YouTube channels. Recently Phoenix North America was added to the list of free channels offered by Time Warner Cable, which will provide exposure to over 500,000 Chinese people domestically.

"With the 2017 launch of Bitcoin Multimillionaire, the first daily cryptocurrency video newscast broadcast from the NYSE in the Chinese language, and http://www.newcoins168.com , and the upcoming launch of the Bitcoin Trading Academy and Bitcoin Talk show in June 2018, we are implementing our strategic plan to provide Chinese investors with essential cryptocurrency investment education and trading tools," says Wang.

"As the Company continues its expansion into the cryptocurrency space, we anticipate a 30% increase in revenues from last year, resulting in three consecutive years of revenue growth since 2016. This is an exciting time for ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. as the Company's fiscal year comes to an end on May 31, 2018." Wang concludes.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

SOURCE ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.