ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SAN GABRIEL, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), an established financial news and investment portal, as well as a leading industrial hemp retailer for the Chinese-speaking community, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event to be held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, California.

The Company will present a corporate overview and will discuss recent business highlights with regard to its industrial hemp/CBD business at 4:40 p.m. PST, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Company representatives will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

"Having been one of the first movers in China in the industrial hemp/CBD skincare and cosmetics market, we are looking forward to providing updates regarding our corporate vision, our accomplishments over the last year, and new developments on the horizon with regard to our industrial hemp CBD business as well as our core financial news and investor relations business" said Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact PR@ChineseFN.com.



About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educationally related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public-relations-related support services; and (c) retail, online, and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health-related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.

