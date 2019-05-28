ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

SAN GABRIEL, California, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), an established financial news and investment portal for the global Chinese-speaking community, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, to be held June 4–5, 2019, at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, California.

Mr. Alex Hamilton, Chief Financial Officer of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.'s wholly owned foreign enterprise , CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd., will present a corporate overview and discuss recent business highlights with regards to its Chinese industrial hemp/CBD business, at 2:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mr. Hamilton will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

"This conference is a great venue for emerging and rapid growth companies, and we are very much looking forward to sharing our exciting new developments of our hemp product line with current and prospective investors," said Mr. Hamilton. "We believe there will be some exciting opportunities for our business and growth expansions for our product lines in the coming months, which makes this an exciting time to be out sharing our corporate vision."

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact PR@ChineseFN.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educationally related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public-relations-related support services; and (c) retail, online, and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health-related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.

