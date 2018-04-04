ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. Conference attendees are provided the opportunity to interact with management at some of the most attractive small companies, to learn from the various expert panels, and to mingle with other microcap investors.

At the conference, ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.'s CEO Warren Wang will present information regarding the Company's business updates including its developing cryptocurrency business which focuses on three areas: Cryptocurrency Media & Education Services; Cryptocurrency ATMs and Mining.

In November 2017 the Company launched http://www.newcoins168.com , a premier Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information and education platform providing straightforward explanation of cryptocurrency basics, trading guidelines, real-time market commentary and analysis regarding mining, blockchain technology, industry hotspots, sec-tor-related stock trends and ETFs, and other strategies and opportunities to capitalize on this growing market.

The Company also provides a Bitcoin ATMs with on-site customer service representatives providing instruction in both Chinese and English. In addition, the Company is exploring investments in Cryptocurrency Mining with its recent purchase of ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) machines used to mine SHA-256 or Scrypt mining algorithms to earn cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

"We look forward to providing attendees with information regarding the Company's cryptocurrency business and welcome this opportunity to network with leading micro-cap and small-cap professionals," says CIIX founder and CEO Warren Wang.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online sales and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

