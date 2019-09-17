ChineseInvestors.com Inc. to Present on September 17, 2019 at the MicroCap Conference in New York City

SAN GABRIEL, California, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) (the "Company"), an online financial information provider for Chinese investors, announced today that the Chief Financial Officer of its subsidiary CBD Biotech, Inc., Alex P. Hamilton, is scheduled to present at the MicroCap Conference, an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. The conference is being held at the JW Marriot Essex House in NYC in New York City on September 16 -17, 2019.

CIIX's MicroCap Conference Presentation date/time:

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Time: 08:30 - 09:00 AM EST (Presentation)

Venue: The JW Marriot Essex House

160 Central Park South NY, NY 10019

Room: Room 1

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relations-related support services; and (c) sales of industrial hemp products and other health and wellness products.

For more information, visit the company's website: www.ChineseInvestors.com.

Follow us on Twitter for real-time Company updates: https://twitter.com/ChineseFNEnglsh

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds:

https://www.facebook.com/Chinesefn.com; https://www.facebook.com/Chineseinvestors.com.english

Add us on WeChat: Chinesefn or download iPhone iOS App: Chinesefn

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

227 W. Valley Blvd., #208 A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Investor Relations:

Alan Klitenic

+1-214-636-2548

PR@chinesefn.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

+212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

SOURCE ChineseInvestors.com Inc.