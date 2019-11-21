ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. Will Host an Investor Conference Call to Provide Updates on Recent Company Developments

SAN GABRIEL, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX) ("CIIX" or "the Company"), an established financial news and investment portal, as well as a leading industrial hemp retailer for the Chinese-speaking community, will host an investor conference call this Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. EST, to discuss recent Company developments.

Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., will provide insight into the Company's fast-growing industrial hemp/CBD business in China as well as its legacy financial news and information business, a proprietary platform, www.chinesefn.com.

To join the call dial (866) 821-0302. If you have any questions regarding ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., please contact RedChip Specialist Craig Brelsford at (407) 571-0902 or craig@redchip.com prior to the call. Questions will be provided to ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang prior to the call.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educationally related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public-relations-related support services; and (c) retail, online, and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health-related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

ChineseInvestors.com

227 W. Valley Blvd., #208 A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry - CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

US Ph: +1 (407) 491 4498

dave@redchip.com

