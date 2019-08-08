ChineseInvestors.com Inc.'s Board of Directors Appoints Shelby Chan as it's Newest Independent Director

SAN GABRIEL, California, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) (the "Company"), a premier provider of financial news and education for the Chinese-speaking community today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Shelby Chan as an Independent Director, effective August 1, 2019, completing the Company's Board as its fifth member.

Ms. Chan, a licensed CPA in Hong Kong, has experience in financial reporting and listing compliance. She has worked in audit firms and with Hong Kong listed companies including Wen Holdings Limited, where she was a finance manager, and Mazars CPA where she held the position of Senior Auditor. Currently, Ms. Chan is a Senior Accounts Manager with Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited (HKEx: 374). Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting & Finance) at the University of Hong Kong in 2007.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Chan to ChineseInvestors.com, Inc's Board of Directors. Her financial experience and her public company experience will be an asset to the Company," says ChineseInvestors.com Inc. CEO, Warren Wang.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relations-related support services; and (c) sales of industrial hemp products and other health and wellness products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

