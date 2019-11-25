ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.'s Subsidiary, CBD Boitech, Featured in Recent Wall Street Journal Report on the Growing Cannabis Industry in China

SAN GABRIEL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX) ("CIIX" or "the Company"), an established financial news and investment portal, as well as a leading industrial hemp retailer for the Chinese-speaking community, today announced that its subsidiary CBD Biotech, Inc., an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands ("CBD Biotech") was featured in a Wall Street Journal (the "Journal") report on November 13, 2019, entitled "China Says No to Marijuana but Lets Its Cannabis Industry Bloom - Farmers, companies increase hemp-related investments; a push 'at light speed' into CBD business."

As one of the first movers in the legal industrial hemp skincare and cosmetics market, we are honored to be featured in this recent Wall Street Journal report and believe that this mention validates our efforts in China over the past few years," said Summer Yun, CEO of CBD Biotech, Inc.

According to the report, "The CBD Market will grow by 700% in the US this year and will be worth more than $23 billion by 2023." China's desire to obtain a piece of this growing market is evidenced by the 'CBD Boom' in China, focused in part on the export of pure CBD extract. The report also highlights CBD Biotech, a first mover in the industrial hemp skincare and cosmetics industry, working to educate consumers on the benefits of industrial hemp extract and positioning itself to be one of the leaders in China's legal market for skincare and cosmetics infused with cannabis sativa leaf extract, industrial hemp extract.Although some components of marijuana are not allowed to be used in China, the extract of cannabis leaf used as a cosmetic raw material is legal and listed in the "Catalogue of Used Cosmetic Raw Materials" issued by the China Food and Drug Administration in 2015. Cannabis sativa leaf extract can legally be added to skincare and cosmetic products.

The article and accompanying video can be found at https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-lets-its-cannabis-industry-bloom-but-says-no-to-marijuana-11573567906.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.

Subscribe and watch our video commentaries: https://www.youtube.com/user/Chinesefncom. Follow us on Twitter for real-time Company updates: https://twitter.com/ChineseFNEnglsh. Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Chinesefncom; https://www.facebook.com/Chineseinvestors.com.english.

Add us on WeChat: Chinesefn or download iPhone iOS App: Chinesefn

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

ChineseInvestors.com

227 W. Valley Blvd., #208 A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Investor Relations:

Alan Klitenic

+1-214-636-2548

PR@chinesefn.com

SOURCE ChineseInvestors.com

Related Links

http://ChineseInvestors.com

