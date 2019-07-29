ChineseInvestors.com Investor Webinar Replay Now Available

SAN GABRIEL, California, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), an established financial news and investment portal for the global Chinese-speaking community, announced today that a replay of its July 24 investor webinar is now available.

The webinar features a presentation by CEO Warren Wang who discusses recent achievements and upcoming milestones related to the company's expanding CBD business.

To watch the webinar and Q&A session, please visit: https://youtu.be/4N9AsvDL-Ig https://www.redchip.com/events/34/nemaura-medical-webinar

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educationally related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public-relations-related support services; and (c) retail, online, and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health-related products.

