ChineseInvestors.com to Attend 'Invest 2018' Exhibition in Stuttgart, Germany

ChineseInvestors.com Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) ("CIIX" or the "Company"), the premier financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors, today announces that will be attending this year's 'Invest 2018' Exhibition on April 13th and 14th in in Stuttgart, Germany, the number one meeting point for the finance and investment sector in Germany. As one of the largest financial sector events in the Germany, this conference attracted more than 12,000 visitors and 144 exhibitors in 2017. Private and institutional investors use the platform to obtain information, compare assets, and invest in new opportunities.

"After a successful presentation at Invest 2017 which sparked the attention of German investors, we look forward to the opportunity to update the German financial sector and potential investors on the Company's recent business developments including the expansion of its core media and education services business to cover cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, and the upcoming spin off of all of the Company's hemp related assets scheduled to take place on May 31, 2018," says Warren Wang, CEO.

"For companies in attendance who are interested in reaching CIIX's unique data base of high net worth, Chinese investors, we also look forward to providing information regarding the Company's advertising and public relations related support services for emerging small cap companies and businesses in the cryptocurrency sector."

The Company recently announced that it will be launching the Bitcoin Trading Academy, the world's first educational platform covering all aspects of the cryptocurrency market. The first course will be held on June 2, 2018 in our Flushing, NY office with additional offerings in Manhattan, San Gabriel, CA and Arcadia, CA. Just last week, the Company lunched Bitcoin Millionaire VIP Livestream, a cryptocurrency subscription offering live streaming of trading demonstrations and other cryptocurrency topics for 6.5 hours daily.

The Company's expansion into the cryptocurrency business began in November 2017 with the launch of http://www.newcoins168.com, a premier Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information and education platform providing straightforward explanations of cryptocurrency basics, trading guidelines, real-time market commentary and analysis regarding mining, blockchain technology, industry hotspots, sector related stock trends and ETFs, and other strategies and opportunities to capitalize on this growing market.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online sales and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

