ChinSaver® Products Provide Facial Skin Relief & Protection From Wearing Football Helmet Plastic Chin Cups

News provided by

Drymax Technologies Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 06:18 ET

Technology Promotes Healthier Looking Skin

PASO ROBLES, Calif. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In football, athletes must wear a plastic chin cup/strap which is hot, sweaty, dirty, oily, smelly and a breeding ground for bacteria," said Gus Blythe, President of Drymax Technologies. "Chin cups never get washed, and wearing one for two hours a day, six days a week creates a bad environment for the skin, which often leads to problem or irritated skin.  Our unique ChinSaver helps protect and improve the health and appearance of the skin," he added.

Continue Reading
The inside of the Drymax ChinSaver features Drymax fibers enhanced with Cupron Copper fibers that rest against the facial skin and help with skin irritations, razor burn and problem skin caused by wearing plastic chin cups. The plastic chin cups are hot, sweaty, dirty, oily and a breeding ground for bacteria.
The inside of the Drymax ChinSaver features Drymax fibers enhanced with Cupron Copper fibers that rest against the facial skin and help with skin irritations, razor burn and problem skin caused by wearing plastic chin cups. The plastic chin cups are hot, sweaty, dirty, oily and a breeding ground for bacteria.

Our Super Hydrophobic drymax fibers move sweat off the skin keeping the wearer's skin drier and more comfortable in hot and cold weather.  Increased comfort improves concentration!

Skin Enhancement - Health & Appearance
The drymax fibers that rest against the facial skin are enhanced with Cupron® Copper technology.  These special fibers release millions of copper ions helping improve skin health and appearance.  When worn regularly against the skin, clinically proven Cupron Copper has been shown to improve the skin's elasticity and softness as well as appearance in tone and texture.  Cupron Technology has been consistently found to be non-toxic and non-irritating to skin.

Guaranteed Satisfaction
When worn and washed regularly, ChinSavers are designed to help with skin irritations, razor burn, and problem skin caused by wearing plastic chin cups.  The Cupron Copper technology is embedded in the drymax fibers and will not wash or wear out and it also kills odor causing bacteria, fungus, and microbes for more freshness. 

"Of the over one million teenage football players in the US, no one wants to go to the Homecoming dance with blemished skin!  Football players will appreciate the ChinSaver's ability to help with their skin issues.  In fact, the NFL and major college football teams have already bought thousands of ChinSavers to protect their players.  The wellbeing and performance of the athlete drives every drymax product," added Blythe. 

Available in several models & colors:
Original tube version MSRP is 2 for $16
Easy on/off w/Velcro version MSRP is 1 for $14
ChinSavers come with a satisfaction guarantee.
Available at retail stores and www.drymaxsports.com

SOURCE Drymax Technologies Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.