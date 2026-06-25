CHINT Highlighted Smart, Sustainable and Affordable Energy Solutions at Africa Energy Forum 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT highlighted its commitment to supporting Africa's energy transition and industrial development at the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2026, where the company showcased a portfolio of smart grid, renewable energy and sustainable power solutions under the theme "Smart, Sustainable and Affordable Energy Solutions for Africa's Industrial Leap."

And CHINT also presented its 1000 kV Power Transformer and 24 kV SF6-Free RMU, highlighting its expertise in advanced transmission technologies and sustainable power infrastructure.

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Supporting Africa's Evolving Energy Landscape

During the forum, CHINT showcased integrated solutions spanning power transmission, distribution, renewable energy generation and energy storage. The company highlighted how reliable, efficient and sustainable energy infrastructure played a critical role in enabling industrial development, strengthening grid resilience and supporting decarbonization goals.

The showcased solutions reflected CHINT's commitment to delivering practical and scalable technologies that could help utilities, industries and project developers meet growing electricity demand while advancing sustainability objectives.

Smart Grid Solutions for Reliable and Resilient Networks

At the event, CHINT showcased its Smart Grid Solutions, which were designed to strengthen transmission and distribution networks while supporting renewable energy integration, industrial facilities and grid expansion projects.

The company highlighted how many African power systems continued to face challenges related to ageing grid infrastructure, increasing electricity demand and delayed fault response. CHINT's smart grid portfolio demonstrated how advanced power equipment and intelligent network technologies could improve operational efficiency, enhance reliability and support the modernization of electricity networks.

Tackling the Ageing Transformer Problem

Across much of Africa, a large number of distribution and power transformers have exceeded their design life, leading to frequent failures and rising maintenance expenses. Traditional mineral oil transformers also pose leakage risks and fire hazards, as mineral oil has a flash point of only around 150°C. In addition, many distribution transformers are simply too small to handle growing loads from industrial recovery and rooftop solar installations.

CHINT's natural ester transformer series offers a direct alternative. The natural ester insulating oil is biodegradable by more than 95%, meaning a leak causes minimal environmental damage. Its flash point exceeds 300°C, greatly reducing fire risk and eliminating the need for extra fire protection systems. The carbon emissions over the transformer's lifetime are 98% lower than those of conventional mineral oil units.

Its natural ester insulating oil transformers have already been deployed and installed in Europe, Australia, North America, and Latin America. CHINT has also deployed smart RMUs across Algeria, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and The Republic of Namibia.

Strengthening Commitment to Africa's Energy Future

"Africa's industrial future will depend on strong partnerships and reliable energy solutions," said Thomas Cheng, General Manager of CHINT West Asia and Africa. "At CHINT, we are proud to contribute to this transformation. By combining innovation, technology, and local commitment, we are helping industries grow, supporting communities, and strengthening Africa's energy future."

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