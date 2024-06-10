Chintai launches on Base to bring RWA's onchain

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai, a blockchain technology company holding the CMS & RMO licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, announced today that they will leverage Coinbase's incubated Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) chain, Base, to bring Real World Assets (RWAs) onchain.

Chintai is a compliant MAS-regulated blockchain technology company that tokenizes RWAs such as funds, energy, real estate, private equity, carbon credits and alternatives. Through this integration, Chintai's deal flow, which has over $2 billion in the near term pipeline, will utilize Base for smart contract functionality.

Chintai bringing RWAs to Base Post this

Chintai CEO and founder David Packham said, " Base is a perfect fit for Chintai to offer products in a low cost, high throughput environment. The real opportunity for RWA can only be captured with regulatory compliant platforms like Chintai operating on fast, scalable, infrastructure like Base. The work Chintai is doing on Base will bring opportunities for investors and for businesses looking to access high quality real world assets."

About Chintai:

Chintai is a leading one-stop solution for modernizing capital markets. Regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Chintai platform uses blockchain technology to enable traditional finance and innovative companies to harness the power of digital assets. Gain access to a robust automated compliance engine powered by Chintai's proprietary Sentinel-AI technology with an end-to-end white labeling solution. The product suite includes all features and functionalities to streamline business operations and create a competitive advantage for enterprises. This includes dynamic security token issuance, high-performance secondary trading and automated compliance infrastructure for regulated digital assets. The strategic aim is to bridge the gap between businesses and compliant blockchain technology with a Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model.

Media Contact: Kok Hoe

[email protected]

SOURCE Chintai