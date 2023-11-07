Chintai successful in latest round of financing aimed at accelerating growth in asset tokenization

Chintai

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Singapore-based and MAS-licensed blockchain solutions provider Chintai receives bridge financing led by B1

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai, a Singapore based SaaS company that modernizes capital markets infrastructure with blockchain technology, announced today that tech-focused investment firm B1 has led its most recent financing round to propel company growth as it launches its core regulated platform. This news comes after Chintai recently launched three pilot projects at an industry event in Singapore, which demonstrated the advantages of tokenization for carbon credits and commercial real estate in Southeast Asia.

Chintai hosts network launch event in Singapore with client DNZ Ventures
Chintai is an end-to-end blockchain platform with two regulatory licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and can be white labeled by financial institutions to create regulated digital assets, including bonds, real estate, funds, carbon credits and more. The company says that it supports multiple asset classes within a regulated blockchain network that is built to capitalize on an estimated $16tn market cap by 20301.

David Packham, Chintai founder and CEO said, "B1 has supported us every step of the way to build a unique and powerful technology stack for regulated real world digital assets. We are excited to see our vision come to life and see clients using the technology to innovate. Our clients can now create disruptive business opportunities with our technology, increase operational efficiency, and new avenues of fundraising."

About Chintai:
Chintai is a leading one-stop solution for modernizing capital markets. Regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Chintai platform uses blockchain technology to enable traditional finance and innovative companies to harness the power of digital assets. Gain access to a robust automated compliance engine powered by Chintai's proprietary Sentinel-AI technology with an end-to-end white labeling solution. The product suite includes all features and functionalities to streamline business operations and create a competitive advantage for enterprises. This includes dynamic security token issuance, high-performance secondary trading and automated compliance infrastructure for regulated digital assets. The strategic aim is to bridge the gap between businesses and compliant blockchain technology with a Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model.

chintai.io - Leading businesses into the regulated digital assets frontier

1 Source: https://web-assets.bcg.com/1e/a2/5b5f2b7e42dfad2cb3113a291222/on-chain-asset-tokenization.pdf

Media Contact
Ryan Bethem
[email protected]

SOURCE Chintai

