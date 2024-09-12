CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES ANNOUNCE EXPANSION INTO DINNER SERVICE AT MAGNOLIA TABLE

From shareables and mains to desserts and more, the released dinner menu evokes a sense of comfort and familiarity with nearly 30 thoughtful dishes selected from Joanna's tried-and-true, cookbook favorites. Each dish on the menu ties back to a personal story or memory for Joanna and is sourced from her first three cookbooks.

"In our home, dinner can feel like an exhale, an at last. It's this meal, more than any other, that time feels inclined to slow down for. With work and school and errands behind us, our hearts and minds can settle in. And so, when the idea of doing dinner service at Magnolia Table came up—it was an easy yes. We couldn't wait to create a menu and atmosphere unique to dinner that would feel more intimate and elevated and give guests the best of what an unhurried meal around the table offers us—a chance to be filled up in more ways than one," said Joanna Gaines. "It's our hope that dinner at Magnolia Table will feel like an invitation to settle in and be nourished by good food and good connection with those you love."

Dinner Service at Magnolia Table will offer an elevated and refined experience for guests at dinnertime through dimmed lights, a shift in music style and candlelight for an intimate ambiance for guests dining in. The menu will feature thoughtfully crafted dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients, paired with a selection of fine wines and signature cocktails.

"Offering dinner at Magnolia Table has been a natural extension for the restaurant with who we are and what we value," said Becki Goss-Shepherd. Magnolia Chief Food and Beverage Officer. "Our guests that visit us for the weekend crave dinner options and we are excited to welcome them for an evening meal inspired by connection and filled with good conversation."

Join us for dinner after an idyllic day at the Silos at Magnolia with reservations on Open Table by selecting your desired date and time.

About Magnolia Table

Before there was Magnolia Table, there was the Elite Cafe, a Waco-favorite diner that opened in 1919. The original location on Austin Avenue grew so popular that the owners opened a second location on the Waco Traffic Circle. After the infamous tornado of 1953, along with various renovations and ownership changes, both locations eventually closed.

Knowing the Elite's rich history, Chip and Joanna were hopeful that this Waco icon wasn't quite finished feeding locals and visitors alike. When they purchased the building and began its renovation, their priority was to preserve its history while also giving it a fresh start. The cafe's doors reopened in 2018—this time as our sit-down restaurant, Magnolia Table. You can watch the entire story unfold on Season 5 of Fixer Upper. We're so thankful you've taken part in this restaurant's next chapter. Cheers to time at the table!

For reservations visit Magnolia Table on OpenTable .

For more information on Magnolia, see www.magnolia.com . @Magnolia @VisitMagnolia

SOURCE Magnolia