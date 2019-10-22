Chip and Joanna Gaines, Discovery Inc. Announce Magnolia Network's First Original Series Featuring Musical Duo JOHNNYSWIM

WACO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc.'s joint-venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines today announced the first original series for the couple's upcoming Magnolia network: Home on the Road (WT). The six-episode series will follow husband and wife Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their band JOHNNYSWIM, complete with son Joaquin (4) and daughter Luna (12 months) in tow. The series will premiere as part of the network's initial slate of programming set to launch in October 2020.

"Amanda and Abner are magnetic," said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we've been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road. They're not just musicians, they're storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality; but their dream doesn't stop with them—it's extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet."

Known for their alternative sound, rock-like energy, and pop ambition, Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez have been touring together as JOHNNYSWIM since 2005, captivating crowds around the world with their soulful anthems steeped in singer-songwriter tradition. These days, Abner and Amanda—accompanied by their two kids and their eight band and crew members— pile onto a tour bus for several weeks at a time, traveling the country in what they call "a small apartment on wheels."

Each week, Abner and Amanda will dive into the culture, stories, and food of the city they're touring. Viewers will be invited into the life of this magnetic family as they balance marriage, a growing family, and the everyday challenges and victories of pursuing their dream – all while working to establish their very own, unique sense of "Home on the Road."

"When you're on the road as much as we are, time spent at home starts to feel a lot like vacation," said Abner and Amanda. "We decided early on that we want to spend as much time together as possible…so when we go on tour, we all go on tour. We'd be lying if we said the idea of traveling the country with your bandmates, a four-year-old and a 12-month-old wasn't a little bit scary, but it's all we know. No matter what, we're going to make home on the road."

The series will highlight JOHNNYSWIM tour stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Chattanooga, Charleston, Los Angeles and Waco, Texas. Additional programming details will be announced in the coming months.

High-res images and series teaser available here.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.