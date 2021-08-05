Chip and Joanna Gaines to Keynote Business Growth Summit

The Fall installment of Business Growth Summit is titled Retain , and will focus on how small business owners can retain customers, increase loyalty, and build experiences that keep customers & patients coming back for more. Chip and Joanna's Business Growth keynote will cover their journey of expanding their once-tiny home decor business into a national home and lifestyle brand-turned-empire, and how they've managed to cultivate a loyal customer base along the way.

For Chip and Joanna, what started as a standalone home decor shop in 2003 has since evolved into a nationally-renowned brand spanning retail, design, hospitality, media and more, with national partnerships with brands like Target, Discovery, Inc. and Anthropologie, to name a few.

The Business Growth Summit speaker lineup brings together a full slate of experts at customer retention. Speakers include:

Rick Hansen | VP of Customer Success at Weave

Mara Shorr | Partner of Shorr Solutions, a national award-winning medical practice consulting firm

Peter Cass | Managing Partner at Practice Compliance Solutions

Rick DeBowes | Healthcare practice management expert

Debbie Boone | President of a vet consulting company

And more to be announced soon.

The two-hour event will take place online on September 15 at noon EST and is free for all attendees. Select recordings will be available on-demand to registered attendees after the event. To register and learn more about event topics, visit businessgrowthsummit.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

