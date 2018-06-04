Chip Antenna Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for GPS, WLAN and Bluetooth Applications Till 2022 | Million Insights

Global chip antenna market is expected to rise at a positive CAGR in the predicted period. A chip antenna is a compact antenna that is used for transmission and reception of radio frequency signals in wireless applications such as GPS/GNSS, Bluetooth and WLAN/Wi-Fi. Such antennas are used in consumer electronics, industrial & retail, automotive, smart grid/smart home and healthcare for wireless communication. Advantages in using the chip antenna include small size and variety of configurations, they are independent components, less affected by environmental or human operators, flexible tuning and can be custom designed. Further, in comparison with other types of antennas, such as trace antennas, a chip antenna will suffer less detuning from environmental effects. Separate antennas may provide high antenna-t-antenna isolation in multi-radio systems and outperform trace antenna when optimal type of antenna is selected and properly implemented.

Commercially, antenna performance always needs to be tested as the full and final functional device using active over the air (OTA) measurements. Since the chip antenna is a separate component, it is easy and quick to optimize using a single and final PCB design. Factors such as rising demand for chip antennas for smart applications such as smart homes, smart grids, satellite transmission and IoT applications.

Browse 114 page research report with TOC on "Global Chip Antenna Market"

Based on product, the chip antenna market is segmented into dielectric chip antenna and LTCC chip antenna. Based on application, the chip antenna market is segmented into GPS/GNSS, WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE and Dual-band/Multi-band. Bluetooth segment is expected to grow during the predicted period owing to extensive use of Bluetooth for wireless communication in consumer electronic devices such as headsets, wearables, smartphones and gaming consoles. Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is fueling the market growth for Bluetooth applications.

Based on end-user industry, the chip antenna market is segmented into automotive, industrial and retail, healthcare, smart grid/smart home and consumer electronics. Smart home segment is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR in the predicted period owing to rise in adoption towards IoT systems in smart home application for which wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, WLAN are employed to connect different IoT devices is adding to the growth of the market segment.

Geographically, the chip antenna market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market in the predicted period owing to advance technology and need for smart devices. APAC market also dominates the global market owing to rise in use of semiconductor device and smart devices. The key players in the chip antenna market include Johanson Technology, Inc., Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Fractus S.A., Antenova M2M, Taoglas, Samsung C&T Corporations and Apple.



Global Chip Antenna Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Global Chip Antenna Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Vishay

• INPAQ

• Antenova

• Johanson Technology

• Mitsubishi Materials

• Abracon

• TAIYO YUDEN

• Linx Technologies

Global Chip Antenna Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Type I

• Type II

Global Chip Antenna Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Bluetooth Applications

• WiFi Applications

• GPS/Glonass Applications

• IMT Applications

