Chip Brooker of Dallas' Brooker Law Earns Spot Among Texas' Best Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiffs' trial lawyer Chip Brooker of Brooker Law in Dallas has earned selection to the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list based on nominations from other lawyers who have identified him as one of the top personal injury attorneys in Texas.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Mr. Brooker has been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list after being named to the companion Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers for eight years. Both listings are published by Thomson Reuters.

"It is always an honor to be recognized for my work for clients in high-stakes personal injury cases alongside some of the top lawyers in Texas and the entire country," says Mr. Brooker. "My goal is to make my clients' stories heard and help them achieve justice. If we do that, then we can make the world safer one case at a time."

Last month, Mr. Brooker filed a lawsuit on behalf of the families of a young boy who was killed and a young girl who suffered severe injuries when their school bus was struck by a Union Pacific Railroad train. The collision that took place January is blamed on an extra hazardous train crossing on Wofford Street in Athens, Texas, that has no warning lights, stop signs, or a crossing gate.

Brooker Law, PLLC, represents individuals and families nationwide in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases involving dangerous and defective products, trucking and transportation crashes, explosions and burns, on-the-job injuries, sexual assault, and professional negligence among other claims. The firm has experience handling cases involving traumatic brain injuries, amputations, burns, and paralysis, including paraplegia and quadriplegia. Brooker Law also represents individuals and businesses in complex business disputes involving claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference, and other business torts. Learn more at www.brookerlaw.com.

