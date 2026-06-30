CHIP CITY CELEBRATES AMERICA 250 WITH JULY CHEWIE PROMOTION

NYC-Born Cookie Brand Offers 2 Chewie Cookies for $2.50 with $10 Purchase Throughout July

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip City, the NYC-born cookie brand with locations across the Northeast, is celebrating America's 250th anniversary with a July promotion: 2 Chewie cookies for $2.50 with any purchase of $10 or more—a limited-time deal exclusively for the month of July.

Chewies, the brand's signature thin, chewie cookie offering, typically retail for $3.50 each. This promotion delivers nearly 65% off, giving customers a chance to grab Chip City's fan-favorite treats while celebrating America's milestone birthday.

Chip City's signature Chewies are featured in the brand's limited-time July promotion celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

"Our customers love Chewies, and this promotion is our way of giving back during America's milestone birthday," said Fred LeFranc, CEO. "We wanted to make the celebration accessible across all our locations, so whether you're in New York or Virginia, this deal is for you."

The promotion runs through July 31, 2026, across all Chip City locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Texas. Customers can redeem the offer in-store or through Chip City's mobile app and web ordering platforms.

About Chip City

Founded in 2017 in New York City, Chip City is a warm-hearted cookie brand known for its weekly rotating menu and cult-favorite, ooey-gooey cookies. What started as a neighborhood spot has grown into a fast-scaling brand with 39 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Texas, and a fiercely loyal fanbase that shows up week after week. The brand operates across multiple ordering channels, including in-store, mobile app, web, third-party delivery, and catering services for corporate and event-driven occasions. For more information, visit www.chipcitycookies.com or follow @ChipCityCookies on social media.

Media Contact:

Leah Nebbett

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Chip City Cookies