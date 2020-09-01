Chip Coyle Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer of Blue Prism

Coyle brings more than 30 years of practical, proven marketing leadership. Throughout his career, Coyle has held leadership positions with Oracle and Infor, and as a marketing advisor has helped transform brands and grow businesses across a range of enterprise software and professional services firms. Blue Prism will be leveraging this experience in personalized marketing, go-to-market strategy, building brands, and leading world-class teams to extend its leadership in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation. Coyle and his team will amplify how Blue Prism software allows business people to directly automate and transform enterprise business processes, at scale.

"Adding Chip to our executive ranks further strengthens Blue Prism's ability to launch new products, enter new markets and expand our rapidly growing customer base," says Jason Kingdon, Chairman and CEO of Blue Prism. "His track record of success with leading global operations while maintaining and supporting an entrepreneurial culture will be key for Blue Prism's ongoing success in our mission to deliver a digital workforce for every enterprise. We are delighted to now have him onboard in a full-time capacity so we can take our brand to the next level."

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 1,800 businesses, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our Digital Workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

http://blueprism.com/

