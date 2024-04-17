Chip Ganassi Racing and The American Legion Partner with Jerry Seinfeld to Promote His Upcoming Netflix Film UNFROSTED

UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Ganassi Racing, the reigning INDYCAR Series champions, and The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization, are set to promote Netflix's upcoming comedy film "Unfrosted." The movie, directed by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, will be featured on the No. 8 American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driven by rookie Linus Lundqvist during the April 21 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The No. 8 American Legion Honda will sport a special "Unfrosted" paint scheme that is the texture of an unfrosted Pop-Tart along with images of Seinfeld and some cast members. The partnership aims to help promote the film's release on Netflix on May 3.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

About the Movie : Jerry Seinfeld has been thinking about the Pop-Tart for a long time. As far back as a Late Show appearance in 2010, Seinfeld has been stewing on the rectangular Kellogg's snack. "At one point I was thinking about an invention of the Pop-Tart movie," he tweeted in 2018 . "Imagine the drunk-on sugar-power Kellogg's cereal culture of the mid-60s in Battle Creek, Mich. That's a vibe I could work with." With 'Unfrosted,' he's now sharing that vibe with the world. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from comedian Jerry Seinfeld , "Unfrosted," is set in Michigan in 1963, the year before Pop-Tarts hit grocery store shelves. Seinfeld directs, co-writes and stars in the new film.

has been thinking about the Pop-Tart for a long time. As far back as a appearance in 2010, Seinfeld has been stewing on the rectangular Kellogg's snack. "At one point I was thinking about an invention of the Pop-Tart movie," he . "Imagine the drunk-on sugar-power Kellogg's cereal culture of the mid-60s in That's a vibe I could work with." With 'Unfrosted,' he's now sharing that vibe with the world. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from comedian , "Unfrosted," is set in in 1963, the year before Pop-Tarts hit grocery store shelves. Seinfeld directs, co-writes and stars in the new film. An All-Star Cast: The movie is a "who's who" of the comedy world. Along with Seinfeld, it stars Jim Gaffigan , Melissa McCarthy , Amy Schumer , Hugh Grant , James Marsden , Bill Burr , Fred Armisen , Dan Levy and many others. Seinfeld co-wrote the screenplay with his writing team of Spike Feresten , Barry Marder and Andy Robin .

, , , , , , , and many others. Seinfeld co-wrote the screenplay with his writing team of , and . The American Legion: The American Legion and its 1.6 million members are leading a mission to reduce the number of veterans who die by suicide, estimated to be at least 22 every day. Called "Be the One," the initiative aims to save the lives of veterans by raising awareness, destigmatizing mental-health treatment and educating veterans, servicemembers and their loved ones about what to do when a person appears at risk of suicide. Comedy is among the ways veterans have found hope and purpose as a way to alleviate the symptoms that often lead to thoughts of suicide.

QUOTEBOARD:

Jerry Seinfeld , Director and Star of Unfrosted: "Making a movie about Pop-Tarts has led to so many wonderful, unexpected surprises, and as a car guy, I honestly cannot believe our film's logo will be on an IndyCar entry this weekend. I am grateful to Chip Ganassi Racing for making this happen, and honored to be affiliated with The American Legion and the work they do to support American Veterans."

, Director and Star of Unfrosted: "Making a movie about Pop-Tarts has led to so many wonderful, unexpected surprises, and as a car guy, I honestly cannot believe our film's logo will be on an IndyCar entry this weekend. I am grateful to Chip Ganassi Racing for making this happen, and honored to be affiliated with The American Legion and the work they do to support American Veterans." Dean Kessel , CMO, The American Legion: "We are honored that Jerry Seinfeld , the 'Unfrosted' team, Chip Ganassi and others are supporting this mission. We've witnessed and heard stories of how Be the One has literally saved the lives of veterans and active-duty servicemembers who were in crisis. Our desire is to continue to reinforce the Be the One message and this unique collaboration has the ability to further amplify and extend our mission to additional audiences."

, CMO, The American Legion: "We are honored that , the 'Unfrosted' team, and others are supporting this mission. We've witnessed and heard stories of how Be the One has literally saved the lives of veterans and active-duty servicemembers who were in crisis. Our desire is to continue to reinforce the Be the One message and this unique collaboration has the ability to further amplify and extend our mission to additional audiences." Chip Ganassi , Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: "It is great to have an opportunity to partner with a brand like Netflix through our relationship with The American Legion on a fun project like this. Jerry Seinfeld and his brand of comedy are known by everyone and his love for cars is legendary. It will be fun to put those two passions together on the racetrack with a car that promotes 'Unfrosted.'"

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

Dean Kessel

Executive Director, Marketing

317-630-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE The American Legion