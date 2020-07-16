Chip Garner Joins MWWPR As Senior Vice President In Corporate Reputation Practice

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's top independent public relations firms, today announced the hiring of Chip Garner as Senior Vice President in the agency's corporate reputation practice, working across all client sectors under MWW's one P&L structure. Garner will be a member of the firm's management committee, comprised of senior leadership across practices and geographic locations.

Prior to MWWPR, Garner served as VP, Americas at British Airways, where he led all media relations, crisis communications, creative and corporate campaigns for the global airline. He previously held senior roles at Ogilvy and Rubenstein where he drove social and digital strategy for clients including Rakuten, Chemours, Synchrony Financial, Saatva and Aetna. He has extensive experience in influencer management, crisis and nuisance governance, executive positioning, and content development.

"Chip brings a deep background in traditional and non-traditional integrated campaign management. With multi-dimensional expertise in media relations and digital media combined with experience across multiple sectors, Chip is an ideal embodiment of MWWPR's CorpSumerTM philosophy," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MWWPR. In this newly created position, Garner will also play a key role in expanding the agency's Social CEO offering which was formally launched in May.

"MWWPR's culture of integration and team of modern communicators offer a unique environment for building disruptive programs," added Garner. "The challenges facing brands today require creative, thoughtful solutions that will elevate their business and improve their bottom line, making this an exciting time to rejoin the agency world."

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

