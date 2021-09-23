Chip Ingram Invites Christians to Study Romans 12 With Him Starting on September 27

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living on the Edge (LOTE), the international ministry of Pastor Chip Ingram, has released a new 17-Day Bible Study for Christians called Daily Discipleship: True Spirituality. This Daily Discipleship study is available at no cost at LivingontheEdge.org .

"I know that Christians want God's best for their life and also to offer God what He wants the most," said Pastor Chip Ingram. "In order to do that, you need to discover true spirituality for your life. So many of us feel overwhelmed right now. I believe Christians can unlock God's promises with the Bible and grow closer to Jesus."

According to Ingram, "I understand what it's like to wonder what God's expectations are for your life," continued Ingram. "That's why I created this 17-day journey to walk Romans 12 in the Bible together. I want to help you understand the five Biblical expectations, build five core relationships, and find answers to some of life's biggest questions."

Those interested in the Daily Discipleship: True Spirituality study, which officially kicks off on September 27, can pre-register at http://LOTE.me/DD . Registrants will gain access to everything they need for the online experience — including daily guided video sessions with Chip Ingram, study supplements, and audio tracks.

"Daily Discipleship: True Spirituality will show you how to put true spirituality into practice in every relationship of your life," concluded Ingram. "If you go through this journey with me, you will also learn how to study God's Word every day in very practical ways."



For a limited time, registrants will also receive as a companion to this 17-day study a new book, Leave Ordinary Behind: 25 Days to an Extraordinary Faith. The new book by veteran pastor Lance Witt uses principles from Romans 12 for each day's devotional reading. The book is being shipped at no cost to registrants.

Details and registration for the new 17-day study with Chip Ingram are available at http://LOTE.me/DD .

ABOUT LIVING ON THE EDGE

Living on the Edge is the international ministry founded by Pastor Chip Ingram. Living on the Edge provides Biblical teaching and discipleship resources that equip and challenge spiritually hungry Christians worldwide to become mature disciples of Jesus.

The ultimate vision of Living on the Edge is to be a catalytic movement of Christians living out their faith in ways that transform families, churches, and communities for the common good and the glory of God. More details can be found at LivingontheEdge.org . Media inquiries welcome; Suzan Packee can be reached via [email protected] or 888-333-6003.

