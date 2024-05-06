Chip Mounter Market, 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chip mounter market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Technology (SMT and THT ) and Application (Communications, Computers, Consumer electronics, Automotive, and Other applications ) Key Companies Covered ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., Ohashi Engineering Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhengbang Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 47%. to the growth of the global market. The Chip Mounter Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. This growth is attributed to high demand for chip mounters in countries like China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, primarily due to increased production of electronic devices and industrial machinery.

Rapid industrialization, especially in automotive, electrical, and aerospace sectors, coupled with competitive manufacturing costs, further boosts market growth. APAC is emerging as a major manufacturing hub for consumer electronics, with countries like Taiwan , China , Japan , South Korea , and India hosting large electronic manufacturing companies.

, , , , and hosting large electronic manufacturing companies. The trend towards miniaturization of electronic products also drives demand for chip mounters in the region. Notably, Taiwan , Japan , and China are home to numerous PCB manufacturers and assemblers, witnessing strong revenue growth due to expanding operations to meet demand from smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Segmentation Overview

Technology 1.1 SMT

1.2 THT Application 2.1 Communications

2.2 Computers

2.3 Consumer electronics

2.4 Automotive

2.5 Other applications Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 SMT: The Surface Mount Technology (SMT) segment saw steady growth from 2017 to 2021, reaching a value of USD 3,974.49 million. Chip mounters are crucial in SMT-based PCB production due to their high-speed component placement capabilities. This technology is increasingly favored by electronic product manufacturers for its efficiency. The demand for chip mounters is further fueled by the need for smaller electronic devices like smart wearables, phones, and MP3 players.

These devices require precise placement of components on compact PCBs. With electronic components shrinking, advanced ICs with submicronic features as small as 0.8 microns have emerged. Manual mounting procedures for mass production are error-prone in such cases, making chip mounters indispensable. As a result, the SMT segment is expected to continue growing in the forecast period, driven by the demand for chip mounters in the production of miniaturized electronic devices.

Research Analysis

The Chip Mounter Market encompasses a broad spectrum of industries and technologies. From integrated circuits to telecommunications equipment, this market thrives on innovation and efficiency. Chip mounters, also known as pick-and-place machines, play a crucial role in the production of various electronic devices, including laptops, LED televisions, and smartwatches. With the proliferation of wearable technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), demand for chip mounters is steadily increasing.

Companies like Mycronic and Wistron are at the forefront of developing advanced chip mounting solutions, incorporating features such as position recognition systems and circuit board conveyance systems. These systems enable high-speed chip shooting and precise placement of surface-mount devices.

In addition to traditional applications in the telecommunications and automotive sectors, chip mounters are also finding new opportunities in emerging industries like electric vehicles and smart clothing. Start-up enterprises, in particular, are leveraging chip mounting technology to bring innovative products to market quickly and efficiently.

As the demand for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient electronic devices continues to grow, the chip mounter market is poised for significant expansion. With ongoing advancements in Fine Pitch Technology and Hole Technology, chip mounters are becoming increasingly indispensable in the production of modern electronics.

Market Overview

The chip mounter market is experiencing growth driven by industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics. These machines efficiently place resistors, capacitors, and semiconductors onto printed circuit boards for LED TVs, mobile screens, and more. With fully automatic operation, they streamline production in e-commerce environments. Through Hole Technology (THT) and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) equipment ensure precise component placement.

Chip feeders and position recognition systems enhance accuracy, while circuit board conveyance systems optimize workflow. Vendor evaluation methodologies help companies select the best equipment providers. Product announcements drive market excitement, catering to the evolving needs of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and military. In this dynamic landscape, chip mounters play a pivotal role, ensuring efficient production and quality assembly across various sectors.

SOURCE Technavio