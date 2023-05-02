Chip Mounter Market size to grow by USD 1,342.18 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for printed circuit boards to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chip mounter market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,342.18 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The chip mounter market growth is especially driven by increasing demand for printed circuit boards. The demand for printed circuit boards is increasing due to their use in manufacturing electronic products such as communication equipment, consumer electronics, computers, and micro-electromechanical systems. PCB manufacturers are adopting mass production strategies to meet this demand. PCBs form the core component of electronic products, providing electronic conduction paths for multiple components such as ICs, capacitors, resistors, transistors, and diodes. In order to quickly assemble these components onto circuit boards, it became necessary to use chip mounters that allow high throughput of circuit board manufacturing without overlap and poor connection problems. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chip Mounter Market 2023-2027

Chip mounter market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global chip mounter market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer chip mounter in the market are ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., Ohashi Engineering Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhengbang Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - The company offers chip mounters such as Siplace CA.

The company offers chip mounters such as Siplace CA. Autotronik SMT GmbH - The company offers chip mounters such as HM520 chip mounter.

The company offers chip mounters such as HM520 chip mounter. Essemtec AG - The company offers chip mounters such as Puma4.

Chip Mounter Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (SMT and THT), application (communications, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, and other applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the SMT segment is significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. With these advanced production capabilities, more and more electronic product manufacturers are using chip mounters for SMT-based PCB production. Additionally, the growing demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as smart wearables, mobile phones, and MP3 players, and the high precision placement of miniature components on the miniature circuit boards used in such miniaturized devices has driven the use of SMT. There is an increasing demand for the use of chip mounters in the industry. The increasing miniaturization of electronic components has led to the development of advanced ICs that integrate sub-micron features down to 0.8 microns. The manual assembly method for mass-producing such compact circuit boards using SMT is highly error-prone.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global chip mounter market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global chip mounter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth is due to reasons such as the strong demand for chip mounters for PCB assembling in countries such as China , India , Japan , Taiwan , and South Korea . Factors like the rapid industrialization and significant production of consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial machinery in these countries drive the demand for chip mounters. Moreover, the rapidly growing end-user industries, such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and aerospace and defense, the competitive production rate and manufacturing costs, and the high economic growth rates are also some of the major factors that will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chip Mounter Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging trend in the market is the increasing demand for 5G chipsets, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

It offers many advantages and promotes the development of industries such as industrial Internet, AR/VR, cloud gaming, and real-time computing.

The integrated 5G chipset speeds up data processing and transfers with 10x the transfer speed of 4G.

Currently, 186 operators in 48 countries are planning to develop 5G, with North America , Europe and Asia accounting for 75% of all spectrum deployments.

, and accounting for 75% of all spectrum deployments. Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Market growth is hampered by technical challenges in producing quality chip mounters.

Chip mounters are indispensable for automating assembly lines and improving manufacturing efficiency. Miniaturization of printed circuit boards and their components requires continuous improvement in assembly efficiency.

However, the demand for miniaturization requires chip assemblers to work with reduced component pitches on printed circuit boards, which can introduce errors during operation. Problems related to equipment alignment or improper placement can impact end-user operational efficiency.

Optimizing part feed position, visual system impact, placement head travel speed, and nozzle role and part placement sequence together is a challenging process for vendors.

These factors are therefore expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Chip Mounter Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chip mounter market from 2023 to 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chip mounter market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chip mounter market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the chip mounter market vendors

The GNSS chip market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,708.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by device (smartphones, tablets and wearables, in-vehicle systems, personal tracking devices, and others), type (consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, military and defense, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Government initiatives and support are notably driving the market growth.

Thin film chip resistors market is projected to grow by USD 629.45 million with a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers thin film chip resistors market segmentation by end-user (industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth of data center infrastructure is notably driving the thin film chip resistors market growth.

Chip Mounter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,342.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.62 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., Ohashi Engineering Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhengbang Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

