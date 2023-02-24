Chip Mounter Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% by 2027, Driven by the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 architecture- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global chip mounter market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,342.18 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth. Manufacturing industries are increasingly adopting Industry 4.0 architecture to gain competitive advantages and streamline the production process. Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution focuses on integrating cyber-physical systems in manufacturing processes. This is promoting the use of automated systems in designing, fabrication, production, assembling, and packaging.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chip Mounter Market 2023-2027

Chip Mounter Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

There is a rising demand for flexible chip mounters with advanced features in the global market. For instance, in May 2022, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd (Yamaha Motors) showcased its One-Stop Smart Solution, which is ready to power high-speed, high-quality intelligent manufacturing. This was done by the robotics section inside Yamaha Motors using surface mount technologies for building the PCBs at SMT connect 2022.

For instance, in , Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd (Yamaha Motors) showcased its One-Stop Smart Solution, which is ready to power high-speed, high-quality intelligent manufacturing. This was done by the robotics section inside Yamaha Motors using surface mount technologies for building the PCBs at SMT connect 2022. The advances in features and technologies enable vendors to efficiently address the requirements of end-users and, consequently, increase the adoption of chip mounters by electronic component and equipment manufacturers.

Factors like these are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Chip mounters are highly priced and require a significant initial one-time investment because they use sophisticated sensors and technologies.

For instance, a fully automatic benchtop pick-and-place system can cost about USD 35,000, whereas a fully automatic standalone or modular pick-and-place system can cost about USD 100,000.

, whereas a fully automatic standalone or modular pick-and-place system can cost about . The prices of chip mounters are usually high, and the prices may go up due to customization based on industry and operational requirements.

The growing propensity among end-users to rent or lease chip mounters or purchase refurbished products from the secondary market is hampering new product sales in the global chip mounter market. This is expected to limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Chip Mounter Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Technology (SMT and THT), Application (Communications, Computers, Consumer electronics, Automotive, and Other applications), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The SMT segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Owing to its high-scale production capabilities, electronic product manufacturers are increasingly adopting chip mounters in SMT-based PCB manufacturing. Furthermore, the growing demand for miniaturized electronic devices like smart wearable devices, mobile phones, and MP3 players, and high precision placement of small components on compact PCBs used in such miniaturized devices are boosting the demand for the use of chip mounters in the SMT segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global chip mounter market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global chip mounter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and significant production of consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial machinery in many countries in the region are driving the demand for chip mounters among electronic equipment and PCB manufacturers. This is fueling the growth of the global chip mounter market. APAC also has the presence of some of the prominent vendors that offer chip mounters like Nitto Denko Corp ( NITTO DENKO ), JUKI Corp (Juki), and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha). the increasing demand for HDI PCBs is fueling the sales of chip mounters in Europe .

What are the key data covered in this Chip Mounter Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Chip Mounter Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Chip Mounter Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Chip Mounter Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Chip Mounter Market vendors

Chip Mounter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1342.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.62 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., Ohashi Engineering Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhengbang Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

