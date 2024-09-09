Chip Mounter Market to Grow by USD 1.45 Billion (2024-2028) Driven by Industry 4.0 Adoption and AI Transformations - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global chip mounter market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of industry 4.0 architecture is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for flexible chip mounters with advanced feature. However, requirement for high capital expenditure poses a challenge. Key market players include ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., OHASHI ENGINEERING, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huaqi Zhengbang Automation Technology Co, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global chip mounter market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Chip Mounter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1454.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Key companies profiled ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., OHASHI ENGINEERING, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huaqi Zhengbang Automation Technology Co, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The chip mounter market is highly competitive, with vendors focusing on meeting end-user feedback and requirements to stay ahead. They are enhancing their chip mounters by integrating advanced features and technologies, such as IoT compatibility, parallel nozzle heads, and high-speed mounting. For instance, Yamaha Motors showcased its One-Stop Smart Solution at SMT Connect 2022, which powers high-speed, high-quality intelligent manufacturing using surface mount technologies. Vendors are also offering flexible, low-cost chip mounters that can be upgraded to accommodate changing production needs. Fuji's NXT III, for example, uses an Intelligent Part Sensor to ensure accurate part placement and removal. Kulicke and Soffa's Hybrid SiP flip-chip/passive placement machine offers reconfigurable transport and feeder setup for flexibility. Yamaha's high-volume pick and place systems, like the Z:LEX YSM20W, use a one-head solution concept for accommodating various component sizes. These advancements enable vendors to efficiently address end-user requirements, leading to increased adoption by electronic component and equipment manufacturers, and driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Chip Mounter Market is experiencing significant trends in Position Recognition Systems, with Optronic technology leading the way. Key players like Mycronic, Apple, Wistron, and others are investing heavily in SMT lines and high-speed chip shooters for manufacturing PCB boards. The Automobile sector and Telecommunications equipment are major consumers of SMT equipment, while the Aerospace and Military industries rely on conventional soldering for THT equipment. Start-up enterprises are also entering the market with innovative solutions, challenging established players. Vendor evaluation methodology is crucial for filtering products and selecting winning strategies. Product announcements from industry leaders, such as Apple and Mycronic, shape the competitive dashboard. Electronic components, including integrated circuits, resistors, and capacitors, are in high demand for laptops, consumer electronics, and wearable technology. The semiconductor industry continues to drive growth in the market. Electric vehicles are also adopting SMT technology, expanding its reach. E-commerce and digital platforms are transforming the way SMT equipment is bought and sold. The market is competitive, with companies evaluated based on their product offerings and market positioning.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The chip mounter market is experiencing growth as technology advances, with automated systems incorporating sophisticated sensors becoming the norm. Prices for chip mounters vary based on production volume, with benchtop systems costing around USD35,000 and standalone or modular systems costing approximately USD100,000 . Customization increases costs, making these investments significant for businesses. Small- and medium-scale industries may find it challenging to afford such expenses. Despite the high initial investment, chip mounters offer labor cost savings and quick returns. However, end-users' awareness of cost reduction potential is low, presenting a hurdle for market expansion.

and standalone or modular systems costing approximately . Customization increases costs, making these investments significant for businesses. Small- and medium-scale industries may find it challenging to afford such expenses. Despite the high initial investment, chip mounters offer labor cost savings and quick returns. However, end-users' awareness of cost reduction potential is low, presenting a hurdle for market expansion. The Chip Mounter market faces significant challenges in the consumer electronics industry, particularly in the production of laptops and other electronic devices. With the increasing demand for smaller, more advanced components like integrated circuits, resistors, capacitors, and printed circuit boards, pick-and-place machines are essential. However, the miniaturization trend brings new challenges, such as player positioning and winning strategies on digital platforms. Competitive dashboard and company evaluation quadrant are crucial tools for staying ahead in this market. Wearable technology, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, augmented reality glasses, and smart clothing, are driving growth in the SMT, THT, and FPT sectors. The telecommunications industry, IoT, and miniaturization are key areas of focus, with energy-efficient processors, biometric sensors, wireless connectivity, and GPS tracking leading the way. Hole Technology and Chip Mounting are also important, with Fully Automatic and Manual Chip Feeder systems used for LED televisions, mobile screens, and other applications.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This chip mounter market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 SMT

1.2 THT Application 2.1 Communications

2.2 Computers

2.3 Consumer electronics

2.4 Automotive

2.5 Other applications Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 SMT- SMT, or surface mount technology, is a popular and efficient method for producing printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the electronics industry. SMT allows components to be mounted directly onto the surface of the PCB, eliminating the need for drilling holes. This results in significant space savings and enables the production of compact, high-performing PCBs. Chip mounters are essential tools in SMT-based PCB manufacturing, as they enable high-speed component placement at rates of up to 80,000-85,000 components per hour (CHP). The increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices, such as smartphones and wearable technology, drives the use of chip mounters in SMT production. These devices require compact PCBs with high precision placement of small components, which is challenging with manual mounting procedures. Chip mounters offer accurate and efficient component placement, reducing errors and increasing productivity. The growing trend towards miniaturization and the increasing complexity of electronic components are key factors driving the growth of the chip mounter market in the SMT segment.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Chip Mounter Market encompasses automated machines used in the assembly of electronic components onto printed circuit boards (PCBs). These machines, including pick-and-place machines, are integral to the production of consumer electronics such as laptops and various types of displays, including LED televisions and mobile screens. The market caters to various technologies like Through Hole Technology (THT) and Surface Mount Technology (SMT), employing Chip Feeders, Position Recognition Systems, and Mounters. Sectors like telecommunications equipment, automobile, aerospace and military, semiconductors, and start-up enterprises rely on this equipment. Vendor evaluation methodologies are crucial in selecting the best SMT and THT equipment for product announcements. Fully Automatic and Manual Chip Mounting systems are available to cater to diverse production requirements. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for e-commerce, consumer electronics, and advanced technology sectors.

Market Research Overview

The Chip Mounter Market is a dynamic and innovative industry that focuses on the assembly of electronic components, including integrated circuits, resistors, capacitors, and more, onto printed circuit boards (PCBs) using pick-and-place machines. This process is essential in the production of various consumer electronics, such as laptops, and emerging technologies like wearable technology, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, augmented reality glasses, and smart clothing. The market encompasses various technologies, including Surface Mount Technology (SMT), Through Hole Technology (THT), and Fine Pitch Technology (FPT). The telecommunications industry, Internet of Things (IoT), and the automotive sector are significant end-users, with applications ranging from telecommunications equipment and IoT networks to electric vehicles and medical devices. The Chip Mounter Market is a competitive landscape, with companies utilizing digital platforms and e-commerce to reach customers and implement winning strategies. The market is also characterized by continuous miniaturization, with advancements in hole technology, energy-efficient processors, and wireless connectivity. Key trends include the integration of biometric sensors, GPS tracking, and high-speed chip shooters, as well as the growing importance of repair and rework and the adoption of conventional soldering and surface-mount devices. Vendor evaluation methodologies and product announcements are essential for staying informed in this ever-evolving market. Filter products include Fully Automatic and Manual Chip Mounting Systems, Chip Feeders, Position Recognition Systems, Optronic, Mycronic, and various SMT and THT equipment. The market caters to various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and military, semiconductors, and start-up enterprises.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

SMT



THT

Application

Communications



Computers



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Other Applications

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio