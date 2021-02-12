Chip Munn Named As Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

FLORENCE, S.C., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.,) was named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, released online February 11, 2021.

"Our team has spent the past five years building a culture that focuses on providing a concierge level of service to clients and it's humbling to be recognized for our work," said Munn.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

"Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser-focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," R.J. Shook, president and founder, SHOOK Research said in a previous article about the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors Methodology. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

About Chip Munn and Signature Wealth Group

As the CEO of Signature Wealth, Chip has helped drive the expansion of the practice from a three-person team to a regional wealth management group with 45+ team members thriving in more than 12 local communities across the Southeast and has seen it grow from $280M in client assets under care to more than $1.8B since 2016.

In addition to his work with clients, Chip has authored The Retirement Remix and hosts The Retirement Remix Show and Maximum Advisor Podcast. He is also a regular contributor to various financial publications like Financial-Planning.com and The Street's Retirement Daily. Connect on Twitter @chip_munn.

About Raymond James Financial Services

As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

