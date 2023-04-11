Chip Munn Named As Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for Third Year in a Row

FLORENCE, S.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.), was once again named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors released on April 4, 2023.

The 2023 list ranks Chip at no. 2 in the state of South Carolina, moving up 8 spots from last year's placement.

Chip Munn, CEO, Signature Wealth Group Photo: Trish Munn Photography

"It's an honor for our teams, in Florence and across the Southeast, to be recognized for the work we do alongside our clients. For the last few years, we've seen a shift toward folks wanting to plan for tomorrow while intentionally making the most of their life today. We're grateful to be a part of those transitions," said Munn.

Founded in 2016, Chip and his partners have driven the expansion of the practice from a three-person team to a regional wealth management group with more than 50 team members thriving in more than 15 local communities. Today, they are on a mission to build the best advisor community in the country, providing their high-touch Signature Experience to families and business owners in local communities throughout the U.S.

"This is an incredible win for all the independent advisor business owners and clients served by Signature Wealth Group. This couldn't have come at a better time as our organization refocuses on the growth of our community," added COO Bary Dedge.

In addition to his work with clients, Chip has authored The Retirement Remix, hosts The Signature Life Show, and contributes to publications like Financial-Planning.com and The Street's Retirement Daily. Connect with Chip on Twitter @chip_munn.

135 South Dargan St., Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29506

Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

The Forbes Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2021 to 6/30/2022 and was released on 4/4/2023. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 39,007 nominations, 7,321 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

