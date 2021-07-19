Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players:

American Semiconductor Inc.

American Semiconductor Inc. offers chip-on flex for different products such as Bluetooth low energy, temp logging ic, soc, and other products.

Compass Technology Co. Ltd.

Compass Technology Co. Ltd. offers chip-on flex for high-energy particle detectors.

Compunetics Inc.

Compunetics Inc. offers chip-on flex for different types of industry including consumer electronics, medical, wearable electronics, and other industries.

Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chip-on-flex (COF) market is segmented as below:

Type

o Single-sided COF

o Others

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

The chip-on-flex (COF) market is driven by the growing demand for wearable devices. In addition, the growth of the healthcare sector is expected to trigger the chip-on-flex (COF) market toward witnessing a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period.

