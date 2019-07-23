Chipex: California Car Owners Care The Most About Paint Damage

DETROIT, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Californians buy more automotive do-it-yourself paint-repair kits than the residents of any other state, according to a recent study by Chipex, a leading supplier of car-care products.

California was the clear "do-it-yourself" leader among U.S. states, beating out second place Florida by a two-to-one margin based on the calendar-year sale of kits to repair paint chips and scratches. Texas, New York and Pennsylvania rounded out the Chipex top-five list of states where do-it-yourself car and light-truck paint repairs are most popular.

Ranked by brand, BMW owners did more do-it-yourself paint repair work for dings and rock chips than any other group nationally, followed by Audi, Toyota, Subaru and Nissan owners, respectively. The only domestic brand in the top 10 was Chevrolet, which came in sixth.

The most popular colors sold for paint repair work among the more than 150,000 colors Chipex offers were shades of black, followed closely by variations of white and blue. Rounding out the top 10 in order of popularity were gray, silver, red, yellow, green, brown and orange.

"Whether it's to improve resale value or just to maintain the overall appearance of their vehicle, Californians clearly want to keep their vehicles in tip-top shape," says Johnny Graham, Chipex founder and CEO. "The use of a do-it-yourself repair kit also can save car and light-truck owners hundreds of dollars compared to a paint-and-body shop repair."

Chipex provides kits for the repair of scratches and paint damage on virtually any car, SUV or light truck on the market from Fords and BMWs up to super luxury sports-car brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati.

Graham points out that Chipex repairs can save car owners up to $500 or more compared to a full panel repair at a paint or body shop.

"We developed the Chipex system to provide a high-quality paint-repair option for consumers," notes Graham. "Our surface-chemistry technology provides car owners with a paint that dries in less than 30 seconds for a repair that can take less than five minutes to complete."

Chipex is a pioneer in the development of chemistry-based paint-repair kits and other innovative car-care products. The company holds an international patent for its product chemistry and touch-up application processes. Last year its global annual sales climbed 40 percent to more than $1.5 million.

The company also offers a variety of high-quality car-care products ranging from an award-winning car shampoo to stain removers and wheel cleansers. Its rain-repellant windshield-washer fluid recently received a 2019 best product award from Europe's Auto Express magazine.

Chipex repair kits and the company's other car-care products are available online at https://chipex.com.

