Chiplet Pioneer Eliyan Names Noted Communications Circuit Expert and IEEE Pederson Award Winner Dr. Behzad Razavi as Chief Technologist

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliyan Corporation, credited for the invention of the semiconductor industry's highest-performance and most efficient chiplet interconnect, today announced that it has named Dr. Behzad Razavi as its Chief Technologist to help guide the development of its next generation inter-chiplet PHY technology.

Razavi is an accomplished researcher, lecturer and author in the area of communications circuitry and analog and RF circuits. A professor of electrical engineering at UCLA, he is an IEEE Fellow and has served as an IEEE Distinguished Lecturer and has published more than 200 papers and seven books, which have been translated in 7 languages worldwide. Razavi has been recognized as a top author in the 50-year and 70-year history of the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference. He has received eight IEEE best paper awards and four teaching awards and was the recipient of the 2012 IEEE Pederson Award in Solid-State Circuits. He is a member of the US National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the US National Academy of Inventors.

"Dr. Razavi has deep experience and insights into the challenges of high-performance and low power communications at all levels of silicon and system architectures. His knowledge will be a valuable asset as we continue to implement our groundbreaking approach to enabling higher bandwidth and more efficient interconnect technologies in the chiplet era. His addition to Eliyan's already strong and highly accomplished group of engineers creates an unparalleled team to develop the industry's most differentiated solutions and drive us toward the successful commercialization of our vision," said Eliyan founding CEO Ramin Farjadrad.

"I am impressed with the innovation and execution that Eliyan has demonstrated in important areas of semiconductor development. Interconnect is the principal barrier to addressing the challenges to scale performance in this age of hyperscaler deployment, cloud-based data management and ubiquitous AI-enabled applications. All of these present unprecedented compute, sustainability and cost requirements that can only addressed by new methods to design and manufacture silicon architectures," said Razavi.

Razavi's career began as an engineer at AT&T Bell Laboratories and he was an adjunct professor at Princeton University from 1992 to 1994. Following that, he went on to work at Hewlett-Packard while also an adjunct professor at Stanford University. In 1996 he became an Associate Professor and subsequently full professor of electrical engineering at UCLA.

Razavi holds a BSEE degree from Sharif University of Technology and master's and PhD degrees from Stanford.

From 1993 to 2002, Razavi served on the Technical Program Committees of the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), as well as for the Symposium on VLSI Circuits from 1998 to 2002. He has also worked as an editor for professional journals including the IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuits, IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems, and the International Journal of High Speed Electronics.

About Eliyan

Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications, from desktop to datacenter. It has developed a breakthrough method to enable the industry's highest performing interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using standard packaging substrates, enabling increased sustainability through reduction in costs, manufacturing waste and power consumption. The company's Bunch of Wires (BoW) technique, invented by founder Ramin Farjadrad and proven to increase performance by 2x and reduce power in half in advanced process technologies, provides a more efficient approach to developing chiplet-based architectures - which are the pathway to the continued scaling of Moore's Law. More information can be found here. www.eliyan.com

