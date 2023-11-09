ChipMOS REPORTS 25.2% YoY OCTOBER 2023 REVENUE INCREASE

09 Nov, 2023

HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of October 2023. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.47 to US$1.00 as of October 31, 2023.

Revenue for the month of October 2023 was NT$1,970.0 million or US$60.7 million, representing an increase of 3.0% from September 2023, and an increase of 25.2% from October 2022. The Company noted that despite the impacts of broader market softness in certain markets and at certain customers, it is benefiting from healthy memory products demand.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

   (NT$ million)

1,970.0

1,912.3

1,574.0

3.0 %

25.2 %

Revenues

   (US$ million)

60.7

58.9

48.5

3.0 %

25.2 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide. 

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

