ChipMOS REPORTS 32.3% YoY INCREASE IN JUNE 2021 REVENUE; 28.6% YoY INCREASE IN 2Q21 REVENUE; NEW RECORD QUARTERLY AND MONTHLY HIGHS

HSINCHU, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported new quarterly and monthly record levels for unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of June 2021 and for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$27.91 to US$1.00 as of June 30, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 28.6% on a year over year basis to NT$6,982.3 million or US$250.2 million, representing an increase of 8.0% from the first quarter of 2021. The Company noted its record high revenue level is being driven by strong demand with a high UT level of test lines, and its memory assembly capacity is remaining fully utilized.

Revenue for the month of June 2021 increased 32.3% on a year over year basis to NT$2,360.3 million or US$84.6 million, representing an increase of 0.9% compared to May 2021.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,360.3 2,338.6 1,784.5 0.9% 32.3% Revenues (US$ million) 84.6 83.8 63.9 0.9% 32.3%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Second Quarter 2021 First Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2020 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 6,982.3 6,465.3 5,428.1 8.0% 28.6% Revenues (US$ million) 250.2 231.6 194.5 8.0% 28.6%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

