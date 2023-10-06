ChipMOS REPORTS 6.2% YoY INCREASE IN 3Q23 REVENUE AND 20.2% YoY INCREASE SEPTEMBER 2023 REVENUE

HSINCHU, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of September 2023 and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.24 to US$1.00 as of September 29, 2023.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was NT$5,581.5 million or US$173.1 million, representing an increase of 2.5% from the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of 6.2% from the third quarter of 2022. The Company noted revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023, both year over year and quarter over quarter, reflects healthier channel inventory levels, and stable loading levels of DDIC high-end test platform.

Revenue for the month of September 2023 was NT$1,912.3 million or US$59.3 million, representing an increase of 4.3% from August 2023, and an increase of 20.2% from September 2022.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,912.3 1,833.0 1,590.9 4.3 % 20.2 % Revenues (US$ million) 59.3 56.9 49.3 4.3 % 20.2 %

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Third Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2022 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 5,581.5 5,444.1 5,254.0 2.5 % 6.2 % Revenues (US$ million) 173.1 168.9 163.0 2.5 % 6.2 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

Forward-Looking Statements:

