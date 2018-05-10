ChipMOS REPORTS APRIL 2018 REVENUE

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

02:39 ET

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of April 2018.  All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.60 to US$1.00 as of April 30, 2018.

Revenue for the month of April 2018 was NT$1,419.1 million or US$47.9 million, a decrease of 3.0% from the month of March 2018 and a decrease of 11.5% from the same period in 2017. 

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

April 2018

March 2018

April 2017

MoM

Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,419.1

1,463.6

1,604.1

-3.0%

-11.5%

Revenues

(US$ million)

47.9

49.4

54.2

-3.0%

-11.5%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (http://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. ChipMOS along with strategic investors, also owns an advanced facility in Shanghai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan 

In the U.S.

Dr. G.S. Shen

David Pasquale

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Global IR Partners

+886-3-5668877

+1-914-337-8801

g.s._shen@chipmos.com

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

