ChipMOS REPORTS AUGUST 2020 REVENUE

HSINCHU, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of August 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.37 to US$1.00 as of August 31, 2020.

Revenue for the month of August 2020 was NT$1,902.5 million or US$64.8 million, an increase of 0.8% as compared to July 2020 and a decrease of 0.5% compared to August 2019. The Company noted it is benefiting from increased DDIC and bumping demand driven by new HD-grade smartphone models, along with large- and mid-size panels to meet TDDI, TV, notebook tablet growth, respectively. Wafer test capacity of high end platform for DDIC is almost fully utilized due to increased demand combined with required longer TDDI test times.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

August 2020 July 2020 August 2019 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,902.5 1,886.6 1,912.2 0.8% -0.5% Revenues (US$ million) 64.8 64.2 65.1 0.8% -0.5%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

