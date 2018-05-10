ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ --
Q1'18 Highlights (as compared to Q4'17):
- Net Revenue at US$137.8 Million Compared to US$151.5 Million
- March 2018 Revenue Increased 20.9%, as Compared to the month of February 2018
- Retained Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents at US$229.8 Million, with Net Debt Balance of US$138.6 Million
- Board Resolved on March 15, 2018 That Cash Dividend of NT$0.30 Per Common Share Will Be Distributed to Shareholders from Earnings. On An ADS Basis, The Amount Distributed to Shareholders Will Be Approximately US$0.21 Per ADS. The Distribution is Pending Approval by Shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2018.
- Board Resolved a Capital Reduction Plan on March 15, 2018 That NT$1.50 Per Common Share Will Be Distributed to Shareholders in Cash to Reduce Capital at Approximately 15%. On An ADS Basis, The Amount Distributed to Shareholders Will Be Approximately US$1.03 Per ADS. The Distribution is Pending Approval by Shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2018 and Competent Authority's Approval.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.10 against US$1.00 as of March 30, 2018.
All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").
Net revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was NT$4,010.9 million or US$137.8 million, a decrease of 9.0% from NT$4,408.2 million or US$151.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of 12.0% from NT$4,560.3 million or US$156.7 million for the same period in 2017. The decline in revenue from the prior fourth quarter of 2017 reflects the typical first quarter low season, while the comparison to the first quarter of 2017 reflects the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer, which adversely impacted revenue.
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2018 was NT$22.8 million or US$0.8 million, and NT$0.03 or US$0.001 per basic common share and NT$0.03 or US$0.001 per diluted common share, as compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2017 of NT$163.0 million or US$5.6 million, and NT$0.19 or US$0.01 per basic common share and NT$0.19 or US$0.01 per diluted common share, and compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the first quarter of 2017 of NT$2,380.1 million or US$81.8 million, and NT$2.82 or US$0.10 per basic common share and NT$2.77 or US$0.10 per diluted common share. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were US$0.02 per diluted ADS, compared to US$0.13 per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$1.90 per diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2017. The decline in net earnings, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily reflects the adverse impact of a US$4.3 million foreign exchange loss and first quarter low season revenue, while the comparison to the first quarter of 2017 reflects the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer and the non-recurrence of a US$65.6 million benefit to net profit in the first quarter of 2017, in which the Company completed the ChipMOS Shanghai equity interest transfer to Tsinghua Unigroup led strategic investors.
S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was in-line with expectations and reflects the typical low season, as compared to the fourth quarter, and reflects the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer, as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Despite the headwinds, first quarter of 2018 revenue benefited from demand growth from the industrial and automotive markets, and cryptocurrency applications. Our DRAM revenue increased 12.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, with Test site revenue holding flat. Importantly, we have moved beyond the low season having reported 20.9% revenue growth for the month of March 2018, as compared to the month of February 2018. While our growth rate will fluctuate, the fundamentals of our business remain strong across a diverse base of customers and end markets, giving us confidence as we target quarter over quarter revenue growth in 2018. According to industry and customer' feedback, we expect to benefit from strong Niche DRAM demand, and an increased revenue contribution from TDDI, OLED, and 12 inch fine pitch chip on film ("COF") solutions. In-line with the growth we noted and capacity utilization levels, we are raising prices in our COF and gold bumping starting this month, which will partially benefit results in the current second quarter, with the full benefit to be seen in the second half of 2018."
Silvia Su, Senior Director of Finance and Accounting, commented, "The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong and we are encouraged by the broad-based demand we are seeing. Results in the first quarter of 2018 reflect an unfavorable comparison with the first quarter of 2017 given the non-recurrence of a US$65.6 million benefit to net profit in the first quarter of 2017, in which the Company completed the ChipMOS Shanghai equity interest transfer to Tsinghua Unigroup led strategic investors combined with the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer, which impacted revenue in the first quarter of 2018. We expect gross margin will gradually improve from 14.6% in the low first quarter of 2018, as we move through 2018 based on current demand and capacity utilization levels. We ended the first quarter with a balance of cash and cash equivalents of US$229.8 million, and a net debt balance of US$138.6 million. We continue to execute on our core business, target sustainable higher margin growth opportunities, and prioritize capital expenditures in support of our long-term growth strategy. As a next step, our Board resolved on March 15, 2018 that NT$0.30 per common share will be distributed to shareholders from earnings and NT$1.50 per common share will be distributed to shareholders from a capital reduction in cash at a ratio of 15%. The total amount of cash to be distributed is approximately NT$1,586.3 million or US$54.5 million. On an ADS basis, the total cash distribution to shareholders will be approximately US$0.21 per ADS from earnings and US$1.03 per ADS from the capital reduction. The distribution dates are pending shareholders' approval of the distributions at the Company's annual general meeting on June 26, 2018."
|
Selected Operation Data
|
Q1'18
|
Q4'17
|
Revenue by segment
|
Testing
|
28.8%
|
26.6%
|
Assembly
|
26.5%
|
26.0%
|
LCD Driver
|
27.1%
|
29.8%
|
Bumping
|
17.6%
|
17.6%
|
CapEx
|
US$43.4 million
|
US$36.2 million
|
Testing
|
29.3%
|
7.4%
|
Assembly
|
8.1%
|
19.2%
|
LCD Driver
|
55.0%
|
67.3%
|
Bumping
|
7.6%
|
6.1%
|
Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
US$27.9 million
|
US$26.8 million
|
Utilization by segment
|
Testing
|
79%
|
79%
|
Assembly
|
61%
|
62%
|
LCD Driver
|
78%
|
85%
|
Bumping
|
65%
|
66%
|
Overall
|
71%
|
74%
|
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
|
Period ended
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Period ended
Mar. 31, 2017
|
US$ million
|
US$ million
|
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
|
26.1
|
63.9
|
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
|
(74.9)
|
43.5
|
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
|
2.7
|
34.7
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(46.1)
|
142.1
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(0.2)
|
(0.5)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
276.1
|
260.2
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
229.8
|
401.8
- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW BELOW -
|
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017
|
Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD)(1)
|
Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted AverageShares Outstanding
|
Three months ended
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
Revenue(2)
|
137.8
|
151.5
|
156.7
|
Cost of revenue
|
(117.7)
|
(125.7)
|
(128.6)
|
Gross profit
|
20.1
|
25.8
|
28.1
|
Research and development expenses
|
(7.4)
|
(8.2)
|
(8.8)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(0.4)
|
(0.5)
|
(0.8)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(4.6)
|
(4.0)
|
(5.6)
|
Other operating income (expenses), net
|
1.1
|
(1.6)
|
23.3
|
Operating profit
|
8.8
|
11.5
|
36.2
|
Non-operating income (expenses), net
|
(7.1)
|
(4.2)
|
(14.8)
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
1.7
|
7.3
|
21.4
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(0.9)
|
(1.7)
|
(4.2)
|
Profit from continuing operations
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
17.2
|
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.0
|
64.6
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
81.8
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
17.2
|
– Continuing operations
|
– Discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.0
|
64.6
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
81.8
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
81.8
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
(10.4)
|
Profit (loss) on remeasurements of defined
|
-
|
1.8
|
-
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of
|
0.4
|
-
|
-
|
Share of other comprehensive income
|
(0.0)
|
0.0
|
-
|
Income tax effect
|
(0.1)
|
(0.3)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
(10.4)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
2.8
|
7.2
|
71.4
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
2.8
|
7.2
|
16.7
|
– Continuing operations
|
– Discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.0
|
54.7
|
2.8
|
7.2
|
71.4
|
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company –
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
81.8
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
|
0.001
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent – basic
|
0.02
|
0.13
|
1.94
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
|
849,571
|
849,571
|
845,078
|
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -
|
0.8
|
5.6
|
81.8
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
|
0.001
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted
|
0.02
|
0.13
|
1.90
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
|
854,443
|
854,606
|
859,536
|
Note:
|
(1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.10 against US$1.00 as of Mar. 30, 2018.
|
(2) In March 2017, the Company completed the sale and transfer of 54.98% equity interests of its former wholly-owned
|
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017
|
Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD)
|
Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted AverageShares Outstanding
|
Three months ended
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
NTD
|
NTD
|
NTD
|
Revenue(1)
|
4,010.9
|
4,408.2
|
4,560.3
|
Cost of revenue
|
(3,426.8)
|
(3,658.9)
|
(3,743.7)
|
Gross profit
|
584.1
|
749.3
|
816.6
|
Research and development expenses
|
(215.8)
|
(237.6)
|
(256.7)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(11.0)
|
(14.7)
|
(22.1)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(132.2)
|
(116.6)
|
(162.5)
|
Other operating income (expenses), net
|
32.4
|
(45.7)
|
679.1
|
Operating profit
|
257.5
|
334.7
|
1,054.4
|
Non-operating income (expenses), net
|
(207.8)
|
(122.8)
|
(431.0)
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
49.7
|
211.9
|
623.4
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(26.9)
|
(49.7)
|
(122.6)
|
Profit from continuing operations
|
22.8
|
162.2
|
500.8
|
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.8
|
1,879.3
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
22.8
|
163.0
|
2,380.1
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
– Continuing operations
|
22.8
|
162.2
|
500.8
|
– Discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.8
|
1,879.3
|
22.8
|
163.0
|
2,380.1
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
22.8
|
163.0
|
2,380.1
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
50.9
|
3.6
|
(302.2)
|
Profit (loss) on remeasurements of defined
|
-
|
50.8
|
-
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of
|
11.3
|
-
|
-
|
Share of other comprehensive income
|
(0.9)
|
0.6
|
-
|
Income tax effect
|
(1.4)
|
(8.6)
|
-
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
59.9
|
46.4
|
(302.2)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
82.7
|
209.4
|
2,077.9
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
82.7
|
208.6
|
486.2
|
– Continuing operations
|
– Discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.8
|
1,591.7
|
82.7
|
209.4
|
2,077.9
|
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company –
|
22.8
|
163.0
|
2,380.1
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
|
0.03
|
0.19
|
2.82
|
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent – basic
|
0.54
|
3.84
|
56.33
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
|
849,571
|
849,571
|
845,078
|
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company –
|
22.8
|
163.0
|
2,380.1
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
|
0.03
|
0.19
|
2.77
|
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted
|
0.53
|
3.81
|
55.38
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
|
854,443
|
854,606
|
859,536
|
Note:
|
(1) In March 2017, the Company completed the sale and transfer of 54.98% equity interests of its former wholly-owned
|
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017
|
Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1)
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
229.8
|
276.1
|
401.8
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
125.4
|
138.0
|
121.8
|
Inventories
|
61.3
|
66.3
|
66.5
|
Other current assets
|
17.1
|
7.6
|
14.9
|
Total current assets
|
433.6
|
488.0
|
605.0
|
Non-current assets
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
0.4
|
-
|
-
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
3.4
|
-
|
-
|
Non-current financial assets carried at cost
|
-
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
145.4
|
118.0
|
74.9
|
Property, plant & equipment
|
540.0
|
524.6
|
478.9
|
Other non-current assets
|
12.9
|
11.7
|
12.5
|
Total non-current assets
|
702.1
|
655.0
|
566.7
|
Total assets
|
1,135.7
|
1,143.0
|
1,171.7
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
36.0
|
33.3
|
36.3
|
Accounts payable and payables to contractors and
|
43.3
|
48.2
|
48.7
|
Long-term bank loans, current portion
|
73.7
|
73.6
|
36.5
|
Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
Other current liabilities
|
59.3
|
73.7
|
61.3
|
Total current liabilities
|
212.7
|
229.2
|
183.2
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term bank loans
|
257.8
|
257.7
|
331.5
|
Long-term lease obligations payable
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
25.6
|
23.4
|
23.5
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
283.9
|
281.7
|
355.9
|
Total liabilities
|
496.6
|
510.9
|
539.1
|
EQUITY
|
Capital stock – common stock
|
304.5
|
304.6
|
304.8
|
Capital surplus
|
216.0
|
216.1
|
237.2
|
Retained earnings
|
148.7
|
145.6
|
130.7
|
Other equity interest
|
4.5
|
0.4
|
(5.5)
|
Treasury stock
|
(34.6)
|
(34.6)
|
(34.6)
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
639.1
|
632.1
|
632.6
|
Total equity
|
639.1
|
632.1
|
632.6
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,135.7
|
1,143.0
|
1,171.7
|
Note:
(1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.10 against US$1.00 as of Mar. 30, 2018. The
|
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017
|
Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD)
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
NTD
|
NTD
|
NTD
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,688.5
|
8,035.7
|
11,692.8
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
3,647.8
|
4,015.8
|
3,543.6
|
Inventories
|
1,785.1
|
1,929.2
|
1,935.7
|
Other current assets
|
496.0
|
220.3
|
434.0
|
Total current assets
|
12,617.4
|
14,201.0
|
17,606.1
|
Non-current assets
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
11.9
|
-
|
-
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
100.6
|
-
|
-
|
Non-current financial assets carried at cost
|
-
|
20.9
|
10.0
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
4,231.0
|
3,433.3
|
2,180.3
|
Property, plant & equipment
|
15,714.6
|
15,265.3
|
13,937.2
|
Other non-current assets
|
374.3
|
339.4
|
363.5
|
Total non-current assets
|
20,432.4
|
19,058.9
|
16,491.0
|
Total assets
|
33,049.8
|
33,259.9
|
34,097.1
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
1,046.6
|
969.4
|
1,055.6
|
Accounts payable and payables to contractors and
|
1,261.2
|
1,401.4
|
1,418.8
|
Long-term bank loans, current portion
|
2,144.0
|
2,143.2
|
1,062.6
|
Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion
|
12.0
|
11.8
|
11.3
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,725.5
|
2,144.8
|
1,783.1
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,189.3
|
6,670.6
|
5,331.4
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term bank loans
|
7,502.9
|
7,498.9
|
9,646.9
|
Long-term lease obligations payable
|
15.0
|
18.0
|
26.5
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
744.1
|
679.1
|
683.8
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,262.0
|
8,196.0
|
10,357.2
|
Total liabilities
|
14,451.3
|
14,866.6
|
15,688.6
|
EQUITY
|
Capital stock – common stock
|
8,861.4
|
8,863.0
|
8,868.4
|
Capital surplus
|
6,284.2
|
6,288.3
|
6,901.4
|
Retained earnings
|
4,328.7
|
4,237.9
|
3,805.0
|
Other equity interest
|
131.8
|
11.7
|
(158.7)
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,007.6)
|
(1,007.6)
|
(1,007.6)
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
18,598.5
|
18,393.3
|
18,408.5
|
Total equity
|
18,598.5
|
18,393.3
|
18,408.5
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
33,049.8
|
33,259.9
|
34,097.1
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
|
(Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD))
|
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP free cash flow for the periods indicated:
|
Three months ended
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
Operating profit
|
8.8
|
11.5
|
36.2
|
Add: Depreciation
|
27.9
|
26.8
|
22.9
|
Interest income
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
(43.4)
|
(36.2)
|
(39.0)
|
Interest expense
|
(1.4)
|
(1.6)
|
(1.6)
|
Income tax expense
|
(0.9)
|
(1.7)
|
(4.2)
|
Non-GAAP free cash flow
|
(8.7)
|
(0.6)
|
14.6
|
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP EBITDA for the periods indicated:
|
Three months ended
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
Operating profit
|
8.8
|
11.5
|
36.2
|
Add: Depreciation
|
27.9
|
26.8
|
22.9
|
Non-GAAP EBITDA
|
36.7
|
38.3
|
59.1
|
The table below sets forth a calculation of our non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio for the periods indicated:
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
Short-term bank loans
|
36.0
|
33.3
|
36.3
|
Long-term bank loans
(including current portion)
|
331.5
|
331.3
|
368.0
|
Long-term lease obligations payable
(including current portion)
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
(229.8)
|
(276.1)
|
(401.8)
|
Net debt
|
138.6
|
89.5
|
3.8
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of
|
639.1
|
632.1
|
632.6
|
Net debt to equity ratio
|
21.7%
|
14.2%
|
0.6%
|
