ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.10 against US$1.00 as of March 30, 2018.

All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was NT$4,010.9 million or US$137.8 million, a decrease of 9.0% from NT$4,408.2 million or US$151.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of 12.0% from NT$4,560.3 million or US$156.7 million for the same period in 2017. The decline in revenue from the prior fourth quarter of 2017 reflects the typical first quarter low season, while the comparison to the first quarter of 2017 reflects the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer, which adversely impacted revenue.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2018 was NT$22.8 million or US$0.8 million, and NT$0.03 or US$0.001 per basic common share and NT$0.03 or US$0.001 per diluted common share, as compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2017 of NT$163.0 million or US$5.6 million, and NT$0.19 or US$0.01 per basic common share and NT$0.19 or US$0.01 per diluted common share, and compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the first quarter of 2017 of NT$2,380.1 million or US$81.8 million, and NT$2.82 or US$0.10 per basic common share and NT$2.77 or US$0.10 per diluted common share. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were US$0.02 per diluted ADS, compared to US$0.13 per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$1.90 per diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2017. The decline in net earnings, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily reflects the adverse impact of a US$4.3 million foreign exchange loss and first quarter low season revenue, while the comparison to the first quarter of 2017 reflects the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer and the non-recurrence of a US$65.6 million benefit to net profit in the first quarter of 2017, in which the Company completed the ChipMOS Shanghai equity interest transfer to Tsinghua Unigroup led strategic investors.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was in-line with expectations and reflects the typical low season, as compared to the fourth quarter, and reflects the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer, as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Despite the headwinds, first quarter of 2018 revenue benefited from demand growth from the industrial and automotive markets, and cryptocurrency applications. Our DRAM revenue increased 12.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, with Test site revenue holding flat. Importantly, we have moved beyond the low season having reported 20.9% revenue growth for the month of March 2018, as compared to the month of February 2018. While our growth rate will fluctuate, the fundamentals of our business remain strong across a diverse base of customers and end markets, giving us confidence as we target quarter over quarter revenue growth in 2018. According to industry and customer' feedback, we expect to benefit from strong Niche DRAM demand, and an increased revenue contribution from TDDI, OLED, and 12 inch fine pitch chip on film ("COF") solutions. In-line with the growth we noted and capacity utilization levels, we are raising prices in our COF and gold bumping starting this month, which will partially benefit results in the current second quarter, with the full benefit to be seen in the second half of 2018."

Silvia Su, Senior Director of Finance and Accounting, commented, "The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong and we are encouraged by the broad-based demand we are seeing. Results in the first quarter of 2018 reflect an unfavorable comparison with the first quarter of 2017 given the non-recurrence of a US$65.6 million benefit to net profit in the first quarter of 2017, in which the Company completed the ChipMOS Shanghai equity interest transfer to Tsinghua Unigroup led strategic investors combined with the subsequent lower allocation from the Company's largest DRAM customer, which impacted revenue in the first quarter of 2018. We expect gross margin will gradually improve from 14.6% in the low first quarter of 2018, as we move through 2018 based on current demand and capacity utilization levels. We ended the first quarter with a balance of cash and cash equivalents of US$229.8 million, and a net debt balance of US$138.6 million. We continue to execute on our core business, target sustainable higher margin growth opportunities, and prioritize capital expenditures in support of our long-term growth strategy. As a next step, our Board resolved on March 15, 2018 that NT$0.30 per common share will be distributed to shareholders from earnings and NT$1.50 per common share will be distributed to shareholders from a capital reduction in cash at a ratio of 15%. The total amount of cash to be distributed is approximately NT$1,586.3 million or US$54.5 million. On an ADS basis, the total cash distribution to shareholders will be approximately US$0.21 per ADS from earnings and US$1.03 per ADS from the capital reduction. The distribution dates are pending shareholders' approval of the distributions at the Company's annual general meeting on June 26, 2018."

Selected Operation Data











Q1'18 Q4'17 Revenue by segment



Testing 28.8% 26.6% Assembly 26.5% 26.0% LCD Driver 27.1% 29.8% Bumping 17.6% 17.6%





CapEx US$43.4 million US$36.2 million Testing 29.3% 7.4% Assembly 8.1% 19.2% LCD Driver 55.0% 67.3% Bumping 7.6% 6.1%





Depreciation and amortization expenses US$27.9 million US$26.8 million





Utilization by segment



Testing 79% 79% Assembly 61% 62% LCD Driver 78% 85% Bumping 65% 66% Overall 71% 74%

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

Period ended Mar. 31, 2018

Period ended Mar. 31, 2017



US$ million

US$ million Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

26.1

63.9 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

(74.9)

43.5 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

2.7

34.7 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(46.1)

142.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(0.2)

(0.5) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

276.1

260.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

229.8

401.8

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

ChipMOS will host two conference calls on Thursday, May 10, 2018 to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

1. Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 2:00PM Taiwan (2:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +886-2-21928016

Password: 438959#

Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: www.chipmos.com.tw

Language: Mandarin

2. Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 8:00PM Taiwan (8:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +1-201-689-8562

Password: 13679178

Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: +1-412-317-6671, with ID 13679178

Webcast of Live Call and Replay: www.chipmos.com

Language: English

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (http://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. ChipMOS along with strategic investors, also owns an advanced facility in Shanghai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

About Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP") Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS, ChipMOS uses non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio in this press release. The non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating profit plus depreciation, amortization and interest income and less capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax expense and dividend. The non-GAAP EBITDA represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization. The non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio represents the ratio of net debt, the sum of debt less cash and cash equivalent, divided by equity attributable to equity holders of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS.

ChipMOS considers the use of non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio provides useful information to management to manage the Company's business and make financial and operational decisions and also to the investors to understand and evaluate the Company's business and operating performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in this press release.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW BELOW -

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD)(1) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted AverageShares Outstanding



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017

USD

USD

USD Revenue(2) 137.8

151.5

156.7 Cost of revenue (117.7)

(125.7)

(128.6) Gross profit 20.1

25.8

28.1











Research and development expenses (7.4)

(8.2)

(8.8) Sales and marketing expenses (0.4)

(0.5)

(0.8) General and administrative expenses (4.6)

(4.0)

(5.6) Other operating income (expenses), net 1.1

(1.6)

23.3











Operating profit 8.8

11.5

36.2











Non-operating income (expenses), net (7.1)

(4.2)

(14.8)











Profit (loss) before tax 1.7

7.3

21.4











Income tax benefit (expense) (0.9)

(1.7)

(4.2)











Profit from continuing operations 0.8

5.6

17.2











Profit (loss) from discontinued operations -

0.0

64.6











Profit (loss) for the period 0.8

5.6

81.8













Attributable to:









Equity holders of the Company 0.8

5.6

17.2 – Continuing operations – Discontinued operations -

0.0

64.6

0.8

5.6

81.8















Profit (loss) for the period 0.8



5.6



81.8 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations 1.7



0.1



(10.4) Profit (loss) on remeasurements of defined

benefit plans -



1.8



- Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of

equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income 0.4



-



- Share of other comprehensive income

(loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method (0.0)



0.0



- Income tax effect (0.1)



(0.3)





Total other comprehensive income (loss) 2.0



1.6



(10.4)

















Total comprehensive income (loss) 2.8



7.2



71.4 Attributable to:















Equity holders of the Company 2.8



7.2



16.7 – Continuing operations





– Discontinued operations -



0.0



54.7

2.8



7.2



71.4 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company –

basic 0.8



5.6



81.8 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - basic 0.001



0.01



0.10 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent – basic 0.02



0.13



1.94 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - basic 849,571



849,571



845,078 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

diluted 0.8



5.6



81.8 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - diluted 0.001



0.01



0.10 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted 0.02



0.13



1.90 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - diluted 854,443



854,606



859,536



















Note:







(1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.10 against US$1.00 as of Mar. 30, 2018.

The convenience translation should not be construed as representations that the NT dollar amounts have been, or could

be in the future be, converted into US dollars at this or any other exchange rate. (2) In March 2017, the Company completed the sale and transfer of 54.98% equity interests of its former wholly-owned

subsidiary ChipMOS Shanghai to Strategic Investors. Under Taiwan-IFRS, starting in Q1 2017 the revenue generated by

ChipMOS Shanghai is no longer included in the Company's consolidated revenue. The Company, however, recognizes

45.02% of the net income generated from ChipMOS Shanghai on an ongoing basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted AverageShares Outstanding



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017

NTD

NTD

NTD Revenue(1)

4,010.9

4,408.2

4,560.3 Cost of revenue

(3,426.8)

(3,658.9)

(3,743.7) Gross profit

584.1

749.3

816.6













Research and development expenses

(215.8)

(237.6)

(256.7) Sales and marketing expenses

(11.0)

(14.7)

(22.1) General and administrative expenses

(132.2)

(116.6)

(162.5) Other operating income (expenses), net

32.4

(45.7)

679.1













Operating profit

257.5

334.7

1,054.4













Non-operating income (expenses), net

(207.8)

(122.8)

(431.0)













Profit (loss) before tax

49.7

211.9

623.4













Income tax benefit (expense)

(26.9)

(49.7)

(122.6)













Profit from continuing operations

22.8

162.2

500.8













Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

-

0.8

1,879.3













Profit (loss) for the period

22.8

163.0

2,380.1

















Attributable to:













Equity holders of the Company

















– Continuing operations

22.8





162.2



500.8 – Discontinued operations

-





0.8



1,879.3



22.8





163.0

2,380.1































Profit (loss) for the period

22.8





163.0



2,380.1 Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

50.9





3.6



(302.2) Profit (loss) on remeasurements of defined

benefit plans

-





50.8



- Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of

equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

11.3





-



- Share of other comprehensive income

(loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method

(0.9)





0.6



- Income tax effect

(1.4)





(8.6)



- Total other comprehensive income (loss)

59.9





46.4



(302.2)



















Total comprehensive income (loss)

82.7





209.4



2,077.9 Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company

82.7





208.6



486.2 – Continuing operations









– Discontinued operations

-





0.8



1,591.7



82.7





209.4



2,077.9 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company –

basic

22.8





163.0



2,380.1 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - basic

0.03





0.19



2.82 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent – basic

0.54





3.84



56.33 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - basic

849,571





849,571



845,078 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company –

diluted

22.8





163.0



2,380.1 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - diluted

0.03





0.19



2.77 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted

0.53





3.81



55.38 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - diluted

854,443





854,606



859,536



















Note:







(1) In March 2017, the Company completed the sale and transfer of 54.98% equity interests of its former wholly-owned

subsidiary ChipMOS Shanghai to Strategic Investors. Under Taiwan-IFRS, starting in Q1 2017 the revenue generated by

ChipMOS Shanghai is no longer included in the Company's consolidated revenue. The Company, however, recognizes 4

5.02% of the net income generated from ChipMOS Shanghai on an ongoing basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1)



Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017 ASSETS USD

USD

USD Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 229.8

276.1

401.8 Accounts and notes receivable, net 125.4

138.0

121.8 Inventories 61.3

66.3

66.5 Other current assets 17.1

7.6

14.9 Total current assets 433.6

488.0

605.0











Non-current assets









Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 0.4

-

- Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 3.4

-

- Non-current financial assets carried at cost -

0.7

0.4 Investments accounted for using equity method 145.4

118.0

74.9 Property, plant & equipment 540.0

524.6

478.9 Other non-current assets 12.9

11.7

12.5 Total non-current assets 702.1

655.0

566.7 Total assets 1,135.7

1,143.0

1,171.7











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Short-term bank loans 36.0

33.3

36.3 Accounts payable and payables to contractors and

equipment suppliers 43.3

48.2

48.7 Long-term bank loans, current portion 73.7

73.6

36.5 Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion 0.4

0.4

0.4 Other current liabilities 59.3

73.7

61.3 Total current liabilities 212.7

229.2

183.2











Non-current liabilities









Long-term bank loans 257.8

257.7

331.5 Long-term lease obligations payable 0.5

0.6

0.9 Other non-current liabilities 25.6

23.4

23.5 Total non-current liabilities 283.9

281.7

355.9 Total liabilities 496.6

510.9

539.1











EQUITY









Capital stock – common stock 304.5

304.6

304.8 Capital surplus 216.0

216.1

237.2 Retained earnings 148.7

145.6

130.7 Other equity interest 4.5

0.4

(5.5) Treasury stock (34.6)

(34.6)

(34.6) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 639.1

632.1

632.6 Total equity 639.1

632.1

632.6 Total liabilities and equity 1,135.7

1,143.0

1,171.7











Note: (1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.10 against US$1.00 as of Mar. 30, 2018. The

convenience translation should not be construed as representations that the NT dollar amounts have been, or could be in the

future be, converted into US dollars at this or any other exchange rate.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Mar. 31, 2018, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2017 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD)



Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017 ASSETS NTD

NTD

NTD Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 6,688.5

8,035.7

11,692.8 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,647.8

4,015.8

3,543.6 Inventories 1,785.1

1,929.2

1,935.7 Other current assets 496.0

220.3

434.0 Total current assets 12,617.4

14,201.0

17,606.1











Non-current assets









Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11.9

-

- Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 100.6

-

- Non-current financial assets carried at cost -

20.9

10.0 Investments accounted for using equity method 4,231.0

3,433.3

2,180.3 Property, plant & equipment 15,714.6

15,265.3

13,937.2 Other non-current assets 374.3

339.4

363.5 Total non-current assets 20,432.4

19,058.9

16,491.0 Total assets 33,049.8

33,259.9

34,097.1











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Short-term bank loans 1,046.6

969.4

1,055.6 Accounts payable and payables to contractors and

equipment suppliers 1,261.2

1,401.4

1,418.8 Long-term bank loans, current portion 2,144.0

2,143.2

1,062.6 Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion 12.0

11.8

11.3 Other current liabilities 1,725.5

2,144.8

1,783.1 Total current liabilities 6,189.3

6,670.6

5,331.4











Non-current liabilities









Long-term bank loans 7,502.9

7,498.9

9,646.9 Long-term lease obligations payable 15.0

18.0

26.5 Other non-current liabilities 744.1

679.1

683.8 Total non-current liabilities 8,262.0

8,196.0

10,357.2 Total liabilities 14,451.3

14,866.6

15,688.6











EQUITY









Capital stock – common stock 8,861.4

8,863.0

8,868.4 Capital surplus 6,284.2

6,288.3

6,901.4 Retained earnings 4,328.7

4,237.9

3,805.0 Other equity interest 131.8

11.7

(158.7) Treasury stock (1,007.6)

(1,007.6)

(1,007.6) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 18,598.5

18,393.3

18,408.5 Total equity 18,598.5

18,393.3

18,408.5 Total liabilities and equity 33,049.8

33,259.9

34,097.1

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD))

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP free cash flow for the periods indicated:





Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017

USD

USD

USD Operating profit 8.8

11.5

36.2 Add: Depreciation 27.9

26.8

22.9 Interest income 0.3

0.6

0.3 Less: Capital expenditures (43.4)

(36.2)

(39.0) Interest expense (1.4)

(1.6)

(1.6) Income tax expense (0.9)

(1.7)

(4.2) Non-GAAP free cash flow (8.7)

(0.6)

14.6















The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP EBITDA for the periods indicated:





Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017

USD

USD

USD Operating profit 8.8

11.5

36.2 Add: Depreciation 27.9

26.8

22.9 Non-GAAP EBITDA 36.7

38.3

59.1















The table below sets forth a calculation of our non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio for the periods indicated:



Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017

USD

USD

USD Short-term bank loans 36.0

33.3

36.3 Long-term bank loans (including current portion) 331.5

331.3

368.0 Long-term lease obligations payable (including current portion) 0.9

1.0

1.3 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (229.8)

(276.1)

(401.8) Net debt 138.6

89.5

3.8 Equity attributable to equity holders of

the Company 639.1

632.1

632.6 Net debt to equity ratio 21.7%

14.2%

0.6%













Contacts: In Taiwan Dr. G.S. Shen ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-3-5668877 g.s._shen@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

