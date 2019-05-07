ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ --

Q1'19 Highlights (as compared to Q4'18):

Revenue at US$144.6 Million Compared to US$161.1 Million , with Q1'19 Up 11.2% as Compared to Q1'18

March 2019 Revenue Increased 19.2%, as Compared to the month of February 2019

Retained Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents at US$164.3 Million , with Net Debt Balance of US$191.1 Million

Completed Sale of 9.1 Million Common Shares of JMC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. ("JMC") in April, with Total Proceeds of NT$1,192.1 Million (Approximately US$38.6 Million ); To Recognize Q2'19 Disposal Gain of NT$981.7 Million (Approximately US$31.8 Million ) After the Deduction of Related Tax and Expenses; Continues to Own 10 Million Common Shares of JMC, Representing 10.0% of the Total Shares Outstanding.

Cash Dividend of NT$1.20 Per Common Share or Approximately US$0.78 Per ADS Will Be Distributed to Shareholders from Earnings and it's Pending Shareholders' Approval at Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 10, 2019

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.86 against US$1.00 as of March 29, 2019.

All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was NT$4,462.0 million or US$144.6 million, a decrease of 10.3% from NT$4,972.3 million or US$161.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 11.2% from NT$4,010.9 million or US$130.0 million for the same period in 2018. The first quarter normally represents the low period of the year for the industry followed by quarterly revenue growth. This is due to fewer working days around the Chinese New Year Holiday and semiconductor chain inventory rebalancing at the start of the New Year.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2019 was NT$193.7 million or US$6.3 million, and NT$0.27 or US$0.01 per basic common share, as compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2018 of NT$516.6 million or US$16.8 million, and NT$0.71 or US$0.02 per basic common share, and compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the first quarter of 2018 of NT$22.8 million or US$0.7 million, and NT$0.03 or US$0.001 per basic common share. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2019 were US$0.17 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.46 per basic ADS for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.02 per basic ADS in the first quarter of 2018.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "We continue to take action in our business and focus on the priority growth drivers, while further improving our balance sheet and working to build value for investors. Customer demand remains healthy in our TDDI and 12" fine pitch COF businesses with growth expected to continue led by higher demand for new bezel-less smartphone panels, 4K TVs, displays and other applications. Importantly, we believe we have moved beyond the typical low season having reported 19.2% revenue growth for the month of March 2019, as compared to the month of February 2019. We expect to benefit from further gains in our TDDI, and 12" fine pitch COF business, along with new customer programs in our NAND flash business. Finally, we are pleased to have realized a return in April on our strategic investment in JMC. The proceeds will be used to further strengthen our Company's financial structure, while increasing our balance of working capital and decreasing the debt ratio."

Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting, commented, "We grew our revenue 11.2%, improved our gross profit by 14.4% and operating profit by 23.6% compared to the same period in 2018. We continue to manage our business to profitability, with the right resource level and operating structure to fully support our customers and new growth opportunities, including those in our DDIC business. We ended the first quarter with a balance of cash and cash equivalents of US$164.3 million, and a net debt balance of US$191.1 million. This does not reflect the proceeds from our JMC share sale in April, which will be recognized in Q2'19. CapEx was US$20.4 million in the first quarter, with the majority invested in expanding our DDIC capacity to meet customer demand levels, mainly for TDDI wafer test and 12" fine pitch COF. Reflecting our commitment to building shareholder value, and confidence in our business and financial position, our Board proposed on March 7, 2019 that NT$1.2 per common share or approximately US$0.78 per ADS be distributed to shareholders from earnings. This is pending shareholders' approval at our AGM on June 10, 2019."

Selected Operation Data











Q1'19 Q4'18 Revenue by segment



Testing 22.2% 23.5% Assembly 23.1% 24.6% LCD Driver 35.1% 33.7% Bumping 19.6% 18.2%





CapEx US$20.4 million US$55.3 million Testing 25.0% 21.0% Assembly 7.3% 5.6% LCD Driver 59.3% 69.5% Bumping 8.4% 3.9%





Depreciation and amortization expenses US$29.1 million US$27.9 million





Utilization by segment



Testing 64% 73% Assembly 58% 69% LCD Driver 76% 81% Bumping 79% 75% Overall 70% 75%







Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

Period ended Mar. 31, 2019

Period ended Mar. 31, 2018



US$ million

US$ million Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

55.2

24.6 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

(50.7)

(70.6) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

9.3

2.5 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13.8

(43.5) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.1

(0.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

150.4

260.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

164.3

216.7

About Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP") Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS, ChipMOS uses non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio in this press release. The non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating profit plus depreciation, amortization and interest income and less capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax expense and dividend. The non-GAAP EBITDA represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization. The non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio represents the ratio of net debt, the sum of debt less cash and cash equivalent, divided by equity attributable to equity holders of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS.

ChipMOS considers the use of non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio provides useful information to management to manage the Company's business and make financial and operational decisions and also to the investors to understand and evaluate the Company's business and operating performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in this press release.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW BELOW -

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2019, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2018 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

USD

USD

USD Revenue 144.6

161.1

130.0 Cost of revenue (122.9)

(124.3)

(111.1) Gross profit 21.7

36.8

18.9











Research and development expenses (7.7)

(7.8)

(7.0) Sales and marketing expenses (0.4)

(0.5)

(0.4) General and administrative expenses (3.6)

(3.6)

(4.3) Other operating income (expenses), net 0.3

0.8

1.1











Operating profit 10.3

25.7

8.3











Non-operating income (expenses), net (2.1)

(3.3)

(6.7)











Profit (loss) before tax 8.2

22.4

1.6











Income tax benefit (expense) (1.9)

(5.6)

(0.9)











Profit (loss) for the period 6.3

16.8

0.7 Other comprehensive income (loss)









Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations 2.2

0.8

1.6 Profit (loss) on remeasurements of defined

benefit plans -

(1.9)

- Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of

equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (1.0)

1.0

0.4 Share of other comprehensive income

(loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method 0.0

-

(0.0) Income tax effect 0.2

0.2

(0.0) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1.4

0.1

2.0











Total comprehensive income (loss) 7.7

16.9

2.7











Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

basic 6.3

16.8

0.7 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - basic 0.01

0.02

0.001 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - basic 0.17

0.46

0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - basic 726,925

726,925

849,571 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

diluted 6.3

16.8

0.7 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - diluted 0.01

0.02

0.001 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted 0.17

0.46

0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - diluted 728,302

730,212

854,443 Note: (1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.86 against US$1.00 as of Mar. 29, 2019.

The convenience translation should not be construed as representations that the NT dollar amounts have been, or could be

in the future be, converted into US dollars at this or any other exchange rate.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2019, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2018 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

NTD

NTD

NTD Revenue 4,462.0

4,972.3

4,010.9 Cost of revenue (3,793.7)

(3,837.5)

(3,426.8) Gross profit 668.3

1,134.8

584.1











Research and development expenses (236.7)

(240.3)

(215.8) Sales and marketing expenses (11.6)

(14.8)

(11.0) General and administrative expenses (112.2)

(112.9)

(132.2) Other operating income (expenses), net 10.4

25.1

32.4











Operating profit 318.2

791.9

257.5











Non-operating income (expenses), net (64.3)

(100.8)

(207.8)











Profit (loss) before tax 253.9

691.1

49.7











Income tax benefit (expense) (60.2)

(174.5)

(26.9)











Profit (loss) for the period 193.7

516.6

22.8 Other comprehensive income (loss)









Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations 68.1

26.3

50.9 Profit (loss) on remeasurements of defined

benefit plans -

(60.0)

- Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of

equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (31.5)

31.4

11.3 Share of other comprehensive income

(loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method 1.9

-

(0.9) Income tax effect 6.3

5.7

(1.4) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 44.8

3.4

59.9











Total comprehensive income (loss) 238.5

520.0

82.7











Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

basic 193.7

516.6

22.8 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - basic 0.27

0.71

0.03 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - basic 5.33

14.21

0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - basic 726,925

726,925

849,571 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company

diluted 193.7

516.6

22.8 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the Company - diluted 0.27

0.71

0.03 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted 5.32

14.15

0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - diluted 728,302

730,212

854,443

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Mar. 31, 2019, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2018 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1)



Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018 ASSETS USD

USD

USD Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 164.3

150.4

216.7 Current financial assets at amortized cost 5.5

5.5

- Accounts and notes receivable, net 132.9

153.8

118.2 Inventories 54.0

57.7

57.9 Other current assets 19.8

17.8

16.1 Total current assets 376.5

385.2

408.9











Non-current assets









Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 0.4

0.4

0.4 Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 4.6

5.7

3.3 Non-current financial assets at amortized cost 3.2

3.2

- Investments accounted for using equity method 125.9

125.2

137.1 Property, plant & equipment 535.5

545.0

509.2 Right-of-use assets 28.8

-

- Other non-current assets 11.4

9.0

12.1 Total non-current assets 709.8

688.5

662.1 Total assets 1,086.3

1,073.7

1,071.0











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Short-term bank loans 9.7

-

33.9 Accounts payable and payables to contractors and

equipment suppliers 40.7

69.8

40.9 Current lease liabilities 1.3

-

- Long-term bank loans, current portion 24.2

24.2

69.5 Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion -

0.6

0.4 Other current liabilities 70.7

73.6

55.9 Total current liabilities 146.6

168.2

200.6











Non-current liabilities









Long-term bank loans 293.1

293.0

243.1 Non-current lease liabilities 27.1

-

- Long-term lease obligations payable -

-

0.5 Other non-current liabilities 26.2

26.9

24.1 Total non-current liabilities 346.4

319.9

267.7 Total liabilities 493.0

488.1

468.3











EQUITY









Capital stock – common stock 244.0

244.0

287.2 Capital surplus 203.5

203.5

203.6 Retained earnings 171.6

165.4

140.3 Other equity interest 5.4

3.9

4.3 Treasury stock (31.2)

(31.2)

(32.7) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 593.3

585.6

602.7 Total equity 593.3

585.6

602.7 Total liabilities and equity 1,086.3

1,073.7

1,071.0











Note: (1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.86 against US$1.00 as of Mar. 29, 2019.

The convenience translation should not be construed as representations that the NT dollar amounts have been, or could be

in the future be, converted into US dollars at this or any other exchange rate.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Mar. 31, 2019, Dec. 31, and Mar. 31, 2018 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD)



Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018 ASSETS NTD

NTD

NTD Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,069.0

4,642.5

6,688.5 Current financial assets at amortized cost 171.2

169.2

- Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,099.9

4,747.4

3,647.8 Inventories 1,667.0

1,778.8

1,785.1 Other current assets 612.3

550.2

496.0 Total current assets 11,619.4

11,888.1

12,617.4











Non-current assets









Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11.7

11.5

11.9 Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 142.8

174.4

100.6 Non-current financial assets at amortized cost 99.2

99.1

- Investments accounted for using equity method 3,884.5

3,863.7

4,231.0 Property, plant & equipment 16,524.7

16,819.6

15,714.6 Right-of-use assets 888.9

-

- Other non-current assets 352.5

277.3

374.3 Total non-current assets 21,904.3

21,245.6

20,432.4 Total assets 33,523.7

33,133.7

33,049.8











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Short-term bank loans 300.0

-

1,046.6 Accounts payable and payables to contractors and

equipment suppliers 1,256.2

2,154.4

1,261.2 Current lease liabilities 40.2

-

- Long-term bank loans, current portion 748.1

747.4

2,144.0 Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion -

17.8

12.0 Other current liabilities 2,180.8

2,270.6

1,725.5 Total current liabilities 4,525.3

5,190.2

6,189.3











Non-current liabilities









Long-term bank loans 9,044.3

9,042.1

7,502.9 Non-current lease liabilities 835.0

-

- Long-term lease obligations payable -

-

15.0 Other non-current liabilities 808.8

830.6

744.1 Total non-current liabilities 10,688.1

9,872.7

8,262.0 Total liabilities 15,213.4

15,062.9

14,451.3











EQUITY









Capital stock – common stock 7,528.3

7,528.6

8,861.4 Capital surplus 6,280.7

6,280.5

6,284.2 Retained earnings 5,298.3

5,104.5

4,328.7 Other equity interest 165.5

119.7

131.8 Treasury stock (962.5)

(962.5)

(1,007.6) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 18,310.3

18,070.8

18,598.5 Total equity 18,310.3

18,070.8

18,598.5 Total liabilities and equity 33,523.7

33,133.7

33,049.8

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD))



The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP free cash flow for the periods indicated:





Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

USD

USD

USD Operating profit 10.3

25.7

8.3 Add: Depreciation 29.1

27.9

26.3 Interest income 0.5

0.5

0.3 Less: Capital expenditures (20.4)

(55.3)

(41.0) Interest expense (1.4)

(1.3)

(1.3) Income tax expense (1.9)

(5.6)

(0.9) Dividend -

(8.3)

- Non-GAAP free cash flow 16.2

(16.4)

(8.3)

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

USD

USD

USD Operating profit 10.3

25.7

8.3 Add: Depreciation 29.1

27.9

26.3 Non-GAAP EBITDA 39.4

53.6

34.6

The table below sets forth a calculation of our non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio for the periods indicated:



Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

USD

USD

USD Short-term bank loans 9.7

-

33.9 Long-term bank loans

(including current portion) 317.3

317.2

312.6 Long-term lease obligations payable

(including current portion) -

0.6

0.9 Lease liabilities

(including current portion) 28.4

-

- Less: Cash and cash equivalents (164.3)

(150.4)

(216.7) Net debt 191.1

167.4

130.7 Equity attributable to equity holders of

the Company 593.3

585.6

602.7 Net debt to equity ratio 32.2%

28.6%

21.7%

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.